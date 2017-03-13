Show Your Cat Love with the Lovecats Kit!

A Feline Fairy Tale

When my boss, Lisa, asked me to develop a cat-based knitting kit, she offered me the opportunity of a lifetime—it’s easy to track my animal love, especially for felines, on the Internet. I got to work with two incredible women, Daven Lee of Love+Leche and Caroline Sommerfeld of Ancient Arts Fibre Crafts. We carefully selected every element of the Lovecats Cowl Kit. Daven suggested a lavender mint scent for her lotion bar: (some) cats love mint, and lavender can help humans sleep like a cat. (Ever see an insomniac cat? Me neither.) Daven molded the lotion bars into a yin-yang cuddly cat shape, then packed them into reusable tins. Meanwhile, Caroline created an exclusive colorway for Interweave after I sent her a photo of my silver tabby, Ursula. She then designed the striking Lovecats Cowl: bands of Cat’s Paw lace alternate with garter bands, and through the magic of planned pooling, the cowl has stripes!

When you treat yourself to a Lovecats Cowl Kit, you’re also helping other kitties. Ancient Arts donates to cat charities when they sell yarns from their Meow collection, including Silver Tabby Ursula yarn. While I love the idea that my beloved cat inspired the yarn and the cowl, it’s even more gratifying that Ursula can help other cats. She was a high-risk feline herself who could have spent her life as an unspayed feral producing litter after litter of feral kittens.

Ursula’s Story

Once upon a time, a pregnant kitty in Kansas found the perfect nesting spot under the back porch of a house. She gave birth to three beautiful female babies: two solid black and one silver tabby. Mama thought her kittens would be safe in this enclosed space while she hunted for food. She hadn’t realized that she had chosen the back porch of a crazy cat lady, who spotted the little family a day or two after the kittens arrived and started cooing at them.

Human started leaving food and water near the back porch, which Mama appreciated. When the kittens got more active, Human placed a big appliance box on her front porch as their new home. Mama could jump in and out, but the kittens remained inside—again, Mama appreciated the gesture though she didn’t trust Human one little bit. Whenever Human took the kittens out of the box to check them over and socialize them, Mama hissed and swore at her before running away. For more than 6 weeks, Human tried to win the kittens’ love while Mama warned them never to trust people. Unfortunately, the kittens listened to Mama; Human mistook their tiny hisses for sneezes and put them on antibiotics for a week. Human would have to work fast or these babies would become feral like their mother. If they couldn’t be spayed, they’d produce more kittens, and the cycle of feline overpopulation would continue.

All About Cat Love

So Human brought the kittens inside, where her 3 adult cats could teach them all the things big kitties know. Under the older cats’ tutelage, the youngsters quickly mastered Water Bowl, Food Dish, Advanced Wrestling, and Scamper Tag. Litter Box, Cuddling, and Purring took a little longer.

Human had already fallen in love with the silver tabby and knew she could find loving homes for the others. Another human adopted the two black kittens, Shy and Embry. The silver tabby, named Ursula, adored her older siblings and learned to enjoy snuggle sessions with her human mom. All three kittens got spayed before they reached maturity, so they never had kittens.

Ursula, the dowager duchess in our household of 7 felines, turns 15 in May. (Yes, I’m still a crazy cat lady.) She’s survived a move to Colorado, a tumor on her neck, and new siblings invading her space. Hobbies include cuddling, drinking from the bathroom sink, and washing my hands. She sleeps next to me every night and calls me Mom now, rather than Human.

I’d say we’re living happily ever after.

—Deb

