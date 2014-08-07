Salunga Lace Beret, As Featured on Knitting Daily TV with Vickie Howell, Episode #1308
Knit a lightweight lace beret that will keep you warm and stylish all winter. This hat starts with a circular cast-on at the top (this is a great technique for hats, shawls, or anything else that begins in the center of a circle); it ends with a tubular bind-off. The tubular bind-off is one of my favorite techniques—few techniques give me more satisfaction than one that’s been perfectly executed. It’s a bit time-consuming, but the clean look makes it worth the effort. —Heather Zoppetti, Designer
About Knitting Daily TV with Vickie Howell
Get the entire Series 1300 of Knitting Daily TV at Interweave.com
Knitting Daily TV with Vickie Howell is an exciting needle crafts how-to program on public television covering everything from knitting and crochet to stitching, and beyond. The show introduces viewers to designers, authors and teachers and guides in learning new techniques using the latest products in yarn and fiber.
Download free hat patterns, meet trendsetting knit and crochet designers, and improve or learn new skills and techniques.
2 Comments
The pattern says “see glossary” for techniques necessary to finish the beret, but there is no glossary in the pattern file. Not only not nice, this gives me little confidence in making a purchase here in the future.
Thank you for letting us know that is missing. I just sent an email to our books team to find that glossary.