POW: Tullamore Pullover

Some sweaters are made for warmth, others for fashion, and still others because you meet a yarn that makes you think, “I need this on me.” The Tullamore Pullover by Brandy Velten (Interweave Knits Winter 2017) is all those things and more. Beautiful cables coupled with a relatively loose fit and a stretchy turtleneck make this knit pullover a classic—but what made me fall head over heels for this sweater was the yarn.



Woolfolk Får is 100 percent merino wool with a chainette construction that lends the yarn definition and strength, which means it can work with a range of needle sizes and stitches. It’s also luxuriously soft—the kind of soft that stands out after the six months of the intense yarn contact I have experienced since I started at Interweave. And it’s ethical and sustainable to boot! The good people at Woolfolk put a lot of time and love into their yarn, and reading about their creation process is always a delight. Add to all this the fact that Woolfolk is dedicated to creating vibrant and classic colors, and you can see why Knits Editor Meghan Babin selected this fabulous yarn for Tullamore.

Tullamore would be a fairly easy sweater for a relative beginner like me to tackle because it is worked in the round from the bottom up and then split at the armholes. The sleeves and turtleneck are then picked up and knitted to finish this sweater with a seamless look.

Named after the historic and lush town of Tullamore in Ireland, this sweater would contrast perfectly against the vibrant green hills of the Emerald Isle while warding off its brisk breezes. The town is best known for its whiskey roots, and its most famous export is Tullamore Dew, an Irish whiskey that’s been distilled by Tullamore Distilery since way back in 1829.

I tend to prefer wine when knitting, but I am also a huge whiskey fan. I could definitely see myself knitting this pullover on a cold winter day with some nice whiskey on the rocks.

—Sarah

If you decide to make this sweater for yourself, please show us your WIP or final project!

