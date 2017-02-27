POW: The Kilimanjaro Top
The Kilimanjaro Top by Ramona Gaynor combines exploration and warm weather consciousness. If you are an adventurous knitter looking for a lace project, this top is perfect for you. It is worked in the round to the underarm and the front and back are worked separately back and forth. And the Blue Sky Fibers Organic Cotton Skinny is a delight to hold and knit with.
Skill Level Intermediate
Finished Size 32½ (36¼, 40, 43¾, 47½)” bust circumference. Top shown measures 36¼”, modeled with 2¾” of negative ease.
Yarn Blue Sky Fibers Organic Cotton Skinny (100% organic cotton; 150 yd [137 m]/ 2¼ oz [65 g]): #313 basil, 7 (8, 8, 9, 10) skeins.
Needles Size 5 (3.75 mm): 16″ and 24″ circular (cir). Size 7 (4.5 mm): 24″ cir and two double-pointed (dpn). Size 8 (5 mm): 24″ cir. Adjust needle size if necessary to obtain the correct gauge.
Notions Markers (m); stitch holders; waste yarn for provisional CO; tapestry needle.
Gauge 17 sts and 22 rnds = 4″ in charted patt on largest needle.
Let us know if you decide to make the Kilimanjaro Top! We love to see your WIPs and completed projects. Tag us on Instagram @InterweaveCraft.
—Sarah
More Designs by Ramona Gaynor
3 Comments
The Kilimanjaro Top is very attractive and I would like to see more detail of the entire top. I also wondered where the pattern is available. Several other of the designer’s patterns were shown with links to purchase but not the Kilimanjaro Top. Where do I get more information?
Agreed. Would like to see a picture of the entire top before placing an order.
Link?
Here is the link to the pattern: http://www.interweave.com/store/kilimanjaro-top-knitting-pattern
Thanks Denise S and Cheryl M – we added a couple of close-up shots of the item within the blog post – and if you click on the picture in the body of the blog, it will take you to the pattern – enjoy! ~ Jenn