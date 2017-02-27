POW: The Kilimanjaro Top

The Kilimanjaro Top by Ramona Gaynor combines exploration and warm weather consciousness. If you are an adventurous knitter looking for a lace project, this top is perfect for you. It is worked in the round to the underarm and the front and back are worked separately back and forth. And the Blue Sky Fibers Organic Cotton Skinny is a delight to hold and knit with.

Skill Level Intermediate

Finished Size 32½ (36¼, 40, 43¾, 47½)” bust circumference. Top shown measures 36¼”, modeled with 2¾” of negative ease.

Yarn Blue Sky Fibers Organic Cotton Skinny (100% organic cotton; 150 yd [137 m]/ 2¼ oz [65 g]): #313 basil, 7 (8, 8, 9, 10) skeins.

Needles Size 5 (3.75 mm): 16″ and 24″ circular (cir). Size 7 (4.5 mm): 24″ cir and two double-pointed (dpn). Size 8 (5 mm): 24″ cir. Adjust needle size if necessary to obtain the correct gauge.

Notions Markers (m); stitch holders; waste yarn for provisional CO; tapestry needle.

Gauge 17 sts and 22 rnds = 4″ in charted patt on largest needle.

Let us know if you decide to make the Kilimanjaro Top! We love to see your WIPs and completed projects. Tag us on Instagram @InterweaveCraft.

—Sarah

More Designs by Ramona Gaynor