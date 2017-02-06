POW: Sangaku Shawl

A great shawl can transform your wardrobe, turning a simple shirt-and-pants combo into a sophisticated ensemble or taking a nice dress from the office to a dinner date. Melanie Berg’s Sangaku Shawl, from knit.wear Fall/Winter 2016, definitely meets our definition of a great shawl.

Begin the Sangaku Shawl with a garter tab, then knit downwards in garter stitch until it’s time to add the geometric border. Experienced and beginner colorwork knitters will enjoy making this border—its bold shapes can be made in your favorite shade of Manos del Uruguay Clara, a beautiful fair-trade yarn in soft superwash merino.

Get a head start on your Sangaku Shawl with our kit today!



The kit includes:

• 1 print copy of knit.wear Fall/Winter 2016

• 2 skeins of Manos del Uruguay Clara in Crudo (white)

• 1 skein of Manos del Uruguay Clara in Miel (brown)

Project Specs

Difficulty

Intermediate

Finished Size

82″ wide and 27″ tall

Yarn

Manos del Uruguay Clara (100% merino; 385 yd [352 m]; 3½ oz [100 g]): crudo (white, MC), 2 skeins; miel (brown, CC), 1 skein. Yarn distributed by Fairmount Fibers.

Needles Size

4 (3.5 mm): 40″ circular (cir). Adjust needle size if necessary to obtain the correct gauge.

Notions

Markers (m); tapestry needle.

Gauge 22 sts and 40 rows = 4″ in garter st.

Find more great shawls and colorwork projects on Melanie Berg’s Ravelry page or at the Interweave Shop.

