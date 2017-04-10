POW: Rau Sweater

Knitwear designer and longtime Interweave contributor Quenna Lee specializes in garments that are accessible, thoughtful, and feminine, all at the same time. The Rau Sweater from knitscene Summer 2017 is no different. It’s mostly worked in-the-round in stockinette stitch. The top front and back are worked in garter stitch and feature a simple but pretty lace leaf motif. The lightweight Spud & Chloë Fine, a wool and silk blend, make this three-quarter sleeve pullover a “tran-seasonal” piece.

The hem of this pullover is worked flat in two pieces, then the pieces are joined and the rest of the body is worked in the round to the underarm. The upper front and back are worked separately back and forth. Stitches for the sleeves are picked up around the armhole and the sleeves are worked from the top down in the round.



Pattern Details

Difficulty Intermediate

Finished Size 35.75 (37.75, 39.75, 42.25, 45.75, 49.75, 53.75)” bust circumference. Pullover shown measures 37.75”; modeled with .25” of positive ease.

Yarn Spud & Chloë Fine (80% superwash wool, 20% silk): #7822 sidewalk, 5 (5, 5, 5, 6, 6, 7) skeins. Yarn distributed by Blue Sky Fibers.

Needles Size 5 (3.75 mm): 16” and 29” circular and set of double-pointed. Adjust needle size if necessary to obtain the correct gauge.

Notions Markers; stitch holders; tapestry needle.

Gauge 24 sts and 32 rnds = 4” in St st; 23 sts and 36 rows = 4” in garter st.

What color would you use for this pattern? Let us know in the comments!

Happy Knitting,

—Hannah

Get the New Issue, Print or Digital