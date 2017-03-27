POW: Planting Cardigan by Kristen TenDyke

Kristen TenDyke, author of No-Sew Knits, introduces knitters to her innovative seamless construction style with the Planting Cardigan, found in Love of Knitting Spring 2017. This cardigan is worked from the top down with unique shoulder and back construction that lets you knit the set-in sleeves seamlessly with the body. Yes, you read that right! You will knit the front, back, and both set-in sleeves at the same time!

One of the main hesitations I see knitters have with sweaters comes in the finishing, some knitters shy away from seaming and focus on top-down in-the-round sweaters sacrificing the fit sewn sweaters can have.

In the Planting Cardigan, Kristen merges the best of both worlds: top-down construction and the ability to try on your knitting as you go—plus the comfortability of set-in sleeves.

Further information and even more seamless knitting patterns can be found in Kristen’s book No-Sew Knits. Kristen explores seamless modified drop-sleeves, adjusting sleeve length to fit, and additions like seamless pockets, and provides 20 patterns so you can practice her seamless techniques. Don’t let seams stop you from making your next garment. Seams can be a thing of the past with a little ingenuity and creative knitting.

Yours in yarn,

—Gus

The Planting Cardigan

Skill Level Intermediate

Finished Size 16½ (18¼, 20, 21¾, 23½, 25¼, 26¾)” wide across back. Cardigan shown measures 18¼”; modeled on a 32” bust.

Yarn Blue Sky Fibers Skinny Cotton (100% organic cotton; 150 yd [137 m]/2¼ [65 g]): #30 birch, 7 *8, 8, 9, 9, 10, 11) skeins. Yarn distributed by Blue Sky Fibers.

Needles Size 5 (3.75 mm) and 6 (4 mm): 32” circular (cir) and set of double-pointed (dpn). Adjust needle size if necessary to obtain the correct gauge.

Notions Markers (m); stitch holders; tapestry needle.

Gauge 21 sts and 30 rows = 4″ in St st on larger needles.

Find This Pattern & More in Love of Knitting!