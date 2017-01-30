POW: Kohno Kimono

Design by Linda Marveng

I am in love with the submission review process, where the editorial team spends a few hours mulling over proposals for knitting designs. It’s our first look at the magazine taking shape. And every so often a design comes across the desk that wrings an involuntary “OMG” out of us. The Kohno Kimono by Linda Marveng was one of those designs as we went through the knit.wear Fall/Winter 2016 submission review. Linda’s kimono is elegant and exciting—a combination of adjectives I don’t use very often. When you hear about the yarn and pattern, you will in love just like I have.

The Yarn

The Fibre Company’s Acadia blends luxurious merino wool, baby alpaca, and silk in a luxurious and season-spanning yarn. Most of the shades have a heathered appearance, due to the mix of fibers and the kettle-dying process.

“Inspired by the sculptural aesthetic of architect Hugo Kohno’s work in Tokyo, is this oversized long kimono style jacket with short wide raglan sleeves,” said Marveng in a blog post about the piece. “It is adorned with a domed check pattern ending in wide moss stitch borders at the front, bottom and in the sides.”



Impress Yourself

Don’t feel intimidated by a big garment. Work the kimono in manageable pieces and then seam it. If you aren’t comfortable reading charts or working increases in moss stitch, you’ll find neither of these things difficult—I promise. So if you decide to make this stunning piece of knitwear, you will not be let down with the result.

—Sarah

The Elegance of knit.wear