POW: Hiking Henley

Ever since I moved to Colorado, I’ve planned to take a long hike in Rocky Mountain National Park. Ever since I became editor of Love of Knitting, I’ve planned to knit one of Melissa Leapman’s sweaters—I put one in every issue because they’re classic, accessible garments in great yarns.



At long last, both these plans have come together: finally, my “action knitting” thing is going to take off! Melissa’s Hiking Henley in Love of Knitting Summer 2017 will allow me to traipse across the mountains in handknitted style. All the cute animals in the park will come running to say hello and to ask about my pretty sweater. (Rattlesnakes, please stay put; I respect your contributions to the biosphere, but you scare me.)

This short-sleeved pullover offers easy comfort AND a flattering fit:

• Set-in sleeves suit my petite rectangle figure.

• Eyelet bands dress up the sweater.

• I can go crazy with funky buttons!

• DK-weight cotton tape yarn—Berroco’s Elba—knits up quickly, drapes beautifully, and can be laundered in my washing machine.

I’ll also enjoy converting the pattern for seamless knitting, though I may add a faux side seam to prevent sag. Since I’ll work the sleeves from the top down, I can make them longer to ward off the mountain winds. (Plus no seaming! This top-down method rocks!)

Pattern Details

Difficulty Intermediate

Finished Size 34 (38, 42, 46, 50)” bust circumference.

Yarn Berroco Elba (100% cotton; 137 yd [125 m]/1¾ oz [50 g]): #7740 small sea hare, 7 (7, 8, 9, 10) balls.

Needles Sizes 5 (3.75 mm) and 7 (4.5 mm).

Notions Markers (m); removable m; stitch holders; tapestry needle; four 7⁄8″ buttons.

Gauge 20 sts and 29 rows = 4″ in St st on larger needles.

Here’s to happy trails, folks.

—Deb

The Hiking Henley & More, Print or Digital