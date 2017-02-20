POW: Dean’s Cardigan by Amy Gunderson

Amy Gunderson delivers a knockout knit with her Dean’s Cardigan, found in knitscene Spring 2017. This cardigan features bottom-up construction, applied pockets, and (my personal favorite) applied elbow patches. If you like elbow patches as much as I do, consider making more of these quick-knit appliques and adding them to your favorite garments. Amy enhances this cardigan’s vintage aesthetic with a Crossed Slip Stitch pattern. A tweed yarn (Universal Yarn Deluxe DK Tweed Superwash) and classic toggle buttons create a refined look for this new spring favorite.

A challenge in this pattern is the “at the same time” instructions. Don’t let these words intimidate you! You can handle multitasking while knitting. If you need further guidance, we are offering a follow-up on technique this week for tackling this intimidating phrase!



Skill Level Intermediate

Finished Size 33¾ (39, 42, 45¾, 50¼, 54)” bust circumference, buttoned. Cardigan shown measures 39”; modeled with 6” of positive ease.

Yarn Universal Yarn Deluxe DK Tweed Superwash (90% superwash wool, 7% acrylic, 3% rayon; 284 yards [260 m]/3½ oz [100 g]): #406 Aegean (MC), 6 (7, 8, 8, 9, 10) balls; #410 porcelain (CC), 1 ball.

Needles Sizes 4 (3.5 mm) and 6 (4 mm). Adjust needle size if necessary to obtain the correct gauge.

Notions Markers (m); cable needle (cn); stitch holders; tapestry needle; twelve 1¼” toggle buttons; sewing needle; sewing thread to match MC.

Gauge 22 sts and 38 rows = 4″ in charted pattern on larger needle.

Remember to stay tuned for more tips on the technique for this pattern – we want to be sure you have all of the info you need to stitch this lovely Gunderson garment.

—Gus

knitscene’s Fabulous Spring Issue!