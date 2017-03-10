Podcasts: Listen While You Work

5 Crime & Mystery Podcasts You Should Be Listening To

Originally I held a nonsensical stigma against being read to as entertainment. I thought that reading to oneself was the most respectable form of word-based amusement. But I quickly realized watching Netflix wasn’t an option when I couldn’t follow a pattern without mistakes. Since my very first lace scarf, I have been exploring the diverse world of podcasts, and I am hooked. I listen to them when I am getting ready for work, when I’m at work, and when I knit at home.

I am constantly trying to find new stories and genres and thought you might enjoy a selection of crime and mystery podcasts to entertain you while crafting.

1. My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff & Georgia Hardstark

Hosted by two women who combine cursing and a lighthearted approach to murder, this podcast is a great morning crime listen. Pro tip: I usually skip the intro so I can get right into the story, but you can listen to their life updates as a way to slowly wade into the weird world of crime podcast listening. You can find their pods at www.myfavoritemurder.com.

2. Thinking Sideways

A trio of hosts discuss unsolved mysteries with skeptical minds and a sense of fun. None of them have any formal experience with crimes or mysteries, so you get a slightly different perspective on the stories. They theorize, debate, and construct theories—the kind of conversation you can see yourself in. Check it out at www.thinkingsidewayspodcast.com.

3. Missing Richard Simmons

Where is our beloved enthusiastic, snappily dressed, fitness guru? I was too young to use his workout videos, but I am enthralled with the sudden disappearance as described by a friend and fitness student, Dan Taberski. The thing that sold me: Richard Simmons does not know and has not approved this search or podcast. Join the search at www.missingrichardsimmons.com.

4. Actual Innocence

For me, some of the scariest stories are not ones where people do horrible and unforgivable acts—it’s when people are convicted of a crime they didn’t commit. It’s because I fear that scenario happening to me or a loved one. As this podcast tells the stories of those wrongfully convicted, it will make you think about the flaws in our justice system and what can be done to correct them. Hear more at www.audioboom.com/channel/actualinnocence.

5. Sword and Scale

This podcast is only for the most hard-core of crime listeners and should probably not be played until the kids are in bed. But this podcast talks about very real, grisly crimes that make you question how humans can be capable of such violence. Their website also has interesting articles to read! Check out Sword and Scale at www.swordandscale.com.

What crime/mystery podcasts do you listen to? Let us know in the comments below!

Happy listening,

—Sara

