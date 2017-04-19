LYLYS: Longmont Yarn Shoppe

If you walk into the Longmont Yarn Shoppe from the Main Street-facing entrance, you must first walk through an Egyptian imports store. It’s quite a charming preface to the beautiful and thoughtful yarn shop space. The actual front door is on the alley-facing side of the building.

Longmont Yarn Shoppe will be five years old in September 2017 and was originally opened because of a dream and a crafty partnership. The shop owner, Gail, had always wanted to open a yarn shop. She and another Longmont local, Jane, worked on a Hats for the Homeless charity event some years back, and after working together decided to partner up to open the shop Gail dreamed of.

The shop carries several local yarn lines from Colorado yarn producers and dyers. There are alpaca blends from Wabi Sabi Farm (dyed by Gail herself, in her backyard), bright hand dyes from The Hummingbird Moon, and a range of weights in wool from Theodora’s Pearls. Not only do they sell yarn and knitters’ and crocheters’ tools, but they also have fiber for spinning and they sell weaving looms.

The shop hosts a plethora of events, knit nights, and instructors to serve the Longmont and wider crafting community.

Congratulations to the Longmont Yarn Shoppe for your upcoming five-year anniversary, and thank you for what you do for your community of crafters!

