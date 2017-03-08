LYLYS: Close Knit Yarns

Close Knit Yarns holds a special place in my heart. I consider Midland Park, New Jersey my stomping grounds, and I cut my teeth in the knitting world with the folks at this yarn shop. My recent move to the Rocky Mountain region has me sentimental for my friends at Close Knit. I was able to pose some questions so that you could get to know them a little better.

What is it like to make it your life’s work to curate craft products and bring them to a passionate audience?

When I was a little girl, I told my mother that when I grew up I wanted to own a yarn shop. It’s been my love for a long time. I love being able to help my customers; whether it’s picking up a dropped stitch or finding just the right pattern and yarn for a project, being part of their creative process was always part of the image of my life’s work.

What does it mean to be a yarn-shop owner in the digital age?



It’s even more important now, in this digital age, to create a space where the entire process is supported on a personal level. The internet and YouTube are so efficient at offering products at a discount and showing particular techniques, however, the invaluable resource of a hands-on community transcends these technological advances. Being able to walk into a store, feel texture, hear stories behind the yarn, or talking to fellow enthusiasts are specific to an in person experience.



How have the Internet and social media driven or impacted your work?

Of course, there are so many wonderful aspects of the digital age. The sky’s the limit for patterns and resources and the blogosphere is where the fiber arts community gets to commune. We are now able to share information on Facebook and Instagram about classes and events and then gather together. Close Knit has made trips to Rhinebeck and NYC and all the way to Peru to connect with our global online community.

What do you love most about the industry?

One of the things I love about knitting is the passion – the passion of the art, the yarn, the needles and accessories. As a hobby, knitting and crocheting not only stimulates your brain and is proven to be relaxing, but at the end of your project you have something wonderful to wear or give. It is extremely satisfying. My little local yarn store is a Close Knit community. My staff and I enjoy helping a customer in every way and take great pride and joy in helping every aspect of the process.

What do you want your customers to take away from your work?

At Close Knit we are in the process now of bolstering our Internet presence and will soon make a variety of unique products available to the knitting and crochet community and at terrific competitive prices. So keep an eye on this space: www.closeknityarns.com

