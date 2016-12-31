Love Your LYS: Fancy Tiger Crafts

Fancy Tiger Crafts is an innovative shop in Denver, Colorado, that specializes in craft supplies and classes for the modern crafter. Owners Jaime Jennings and Amber Corcoran truly believe that making things by hand makes people feel better, and that if more people made things, the world would be a better place. Their vision is to inspire people to reach their crafting potential through modern and sustainable supplies and quality instruction.



Jaime and Amber met in Galveston, Texas, in the early 2000s and became fast friends. Jaime started Fancy Tiger in 2006 and then invited Amber to partner with her in 2008. In addition to a retail shop in Denver and an online shop, they also produce and design crafting kits, sewing and knitting patterns, and even have their own yarn line. www.fancytigercrafts.com

What is it like to make it your life’s work to curate craft products and bring them to a passionate audience?

It’s been a dream come true! It is amazing to believe so strongly in your work and to be able to share it with people. There are, of course, many parts to our work, and some of them are not so fun, but the positives always outweigh the negatives. After ten years of running a successful and busy retail store, we still find time to knit and sew almost every day, and it is still our favorite way to unwind and decompress.

How have the Internet and social media driven or impacted your work?

They have been crucial in our ability to grow our business and brand outside of the Denver community. When we started we were a tiny shop with a strong base of local customers. Over the years, we have slowly grown to include an online store, online classes, and a wholesale line of our own knitting, sewing, and quilting patterns and kits. I think a lot of this growth was made possible through our blog and social media. These outlets also let us connect with a larger community of crafters—we can be inspired by people’s projects and source new products to carry, thanks to social media.

What does it mean to be a yarn-shop owner in the digital age?

I think it means being flexible and able to grow and change in new ways. There are always new tools and apps that we can use to improve the way we do business and connect with our customers.

What do you love most about the industry?

We love the close-knit and supportive community! It seems like everyone, from designers to shop owners to customers, is excited and inspired by what we’re all doing instead of being competitive. We love being able to connect with crafters here in Denver as well as all over the world.

What do you want your customers to take away from your work?

We hope to inspire people to be their best creative selves: to take risks and challenges while always remembering why we’re doing this in the first place.❤