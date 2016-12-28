Love of Knitting’s Beautiful Year

Usually the editor’s letter in the final issue of any given year includes a retrospective and some predictions: what the magazine did, how much fun the editor had, what new directions the magazine will take in the upcoming year. I didn’t do this in Love of Knitting Winter 2016, so I’m doing it now—even though I was given the impossible task of choosing a favorite project from each issue!

If you’ve ever had to name your favorite child, cat, or book, you know why my task is so hard. The world contains hundreds of wonderful books. The children or cats who don’t get picked might feel hurt or angry enough to bite you in retaliation. Our issues from 2016 contain wonderful projects from terrific designers in gobsmackingly beautiful yarns; when I pick just one project, I have to pass over all the other great stuff. But I accepted this mission, so here goes. I would make all of these chosen designs for my own use, so it’s a sweater-heavy list.

In Spring, I officially took over as editor of Love of Knitting. Here, our stories ran the gamut from bold, graphic patterns to feminine lace. We also debuted the first post in an occasional series on sleeve styles. My favorite project this time around: Melissa Leapman’s Springtime Lace Shawl, featured on the cover. Melissa has been designing wraps in our “Make It Quick” series for a while now. If you want to keep your hands busy during a TV binge session, it’s hard to beat a rectangular shawl in Manos del Uruguay’s exquisite Fino. The simple lace motifs keep you alert without demanding intense concentration.

The Summer issue featured warm-weather tops, wraps, and lots of accessories in soft pastels and vivid colors.. Those of us who like making sweaters often have a hard time with summer knitting. Fortunately, Kristen TenDyke came to the rescue with her Canyon Lace Tank. I love knitting light summer garments with minimal or nonexistent sleeves because there’s no Second Sleeve Syndrome. Kristen’s eye for dressmaker details really shone on this top, and she used another Manos del Uruguay yarn—this time, Serena, a delightful blend of baby alpaca and pima cotton.

Our Fall issue was the first to include projects I selected and the first time we had the chance to photograph on location. My own favorite project also resonated with readers: as of today, Rebecca Blair’s Embossed Leaves Pullover has collected over 370 likes and lives in 60 queues on Ravelry. Made from Brooklyn Tweed’s lofty, tweedy Shelter, it’s a comfy sweater made with seamless methods—my favorite type of project!

For Winter, we wanted to provide a collection of glam knits for holiday gatherings, quick-to-knit accessory sets, and classic projects for men, women, and kids. It’s even harder for me to choose a favorite from this issue: by this point, designers and I were comfortable enough with one another to really embrace collaboration. The Window Cat Child’s Cardigan by Jennifer Raymond is a great example. We’re both cat people, so she understood when I begged to have seven cats sitting around the sweater to honor my own seven felines. When she asked to make the knitted cats match her two babies in color, that was a no-brainer, too. While her design comes in kids’s sizes, I can easily size it up to fit me, either by doing some math or by choosing a heavier yarn and making the largest size at a bigger gauge. (Yes, there’s an app for that.)

Finally, I can’t say goodbye to 2016 without mentioning Megan Kreiner’s wonderful Circus Train. She designed one car for each issue, and we loved adding each new part to the train.

We’ve got big plans for the upcoming year in Love of Knitting. You’ll see more articles in the sleeve series, and as an added bonus, there will be at least one project in the magazine using that type of sleeve. Marly Bird, yarn maven and official spokesperson of Red Heart, will rejoin us in 2017, contributing one design to each issue. Look for a new department that explains how to fix big problems without ripping out your knitting: when your newly finished hat slips down over your eyes, we’ll show you several workarounds that don’t require reknitting the entire hat. The designs in Spring 2017 showcase color with variegated yarns and stripes. Explore Action Knitting! in Summer—it’s like a blockbuster movie with yarn! For Fall and Winter, come back to Stitchery School so you can explore textures, ribbing, cables, and more.

Tell me what you think about the past and future direction of the magazine by reaching out on Ravelry (Love of Knitting group), Facebook, or our newly revamped website, www.interweave.com.

Wishing you and your family all the best in this holiday season,

—Deb

