Hannah’s Valentine to the Patterns She Loves

We asked some of our editors to throw their heart-shaped hats into the ring and shout out what they love for Valentine’s Day. We will be posting input from Deb on Thursday, so we are taking this theme of loving knit patterns, magazines, and special projects (see Hannah’s deep love of pom-poms, below) to week’s end.

What better way to become connected than to knit a pattern you love, for someone you love (even if that someone is you)? It’s not always about hearts, candy, and flowers – sometimes it’s just about the one thing that you cannot help but love so much. In this case, your craft.

Enjoy!

Chatham Pullover by Emma Welford

This. Sweater. Makes. My. Life. First off, the Mrs. Crosby yarn is super duper soft and warm, and the color is gorgeous! It’s gray, which could potentially be kind of boring, but the subtle variegation makes it anything but. I also love the simple (and not fitted) silhouette and allover stockinette stitch with garter stitch accents. Source: Wool Studio

Transitional Patterns for Spring Knitting

The latest issue of knitscene is a celebration of the multifaceted woman, and I am a big fan of that. The issue is loaded with lightweight sweaters, tops, and shawls that are suitable for one’s workplace and weekend adventures alike. It also features a fun piece on the knitwear designer behind the handknit pieces of The Mindy Project.

Pom-Poms!

I’ve gone on a pom-pom escapade in the past few months. We have created several Yarn Hack videos featuring different ways to create both yarn and faux fur pom-poms, either one at a time or a whole bunch at once, and what you can do with all the pom-poms in your life!

Hannah Loves These – We Hope You Do, Too