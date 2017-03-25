Welcome to the Long Island Yarn Crawl

Ahhh… fiber festival season. And yarn crawl season. And crafting season? Well, it’s always crafting season here at Interweave! But for many of you, it truly is that time of year when emerging from the winter cocoon means making new friends while on the search for fiber fabulousness.

While we will be celebrating the Interweave Yarn Fest in Northern Colorado during the upcoming weekend, the fiber-friendly team behind this East Coast event will be getting their yarn on with happy crafters, ready to tackle new skills and projects.

Long Island Yarn Crawl, anyone?

Yes, please!

Tell us about the history of the Long Island Yarn Crawl.

We are excited that the Long Island Yarn Crawl is in its third year and still going strong! We encourage folks to get out after the winter and travel across Long Island to see what all the shops and folks in the fiber industry have to offer. All the shops do special things from sales, special designs, to special friends (sheep and bunnies) coming out to visit.

As yarn people, we have big, generous hearts and are constantly making things for family and friends. That generosity extends beyond ourselves and our friends to crafting for members of the community at large who have a need. For the past two years we have donated over 1,581 preemie hats and 131 baby blankets to local hospitals.

This year we are knitting and crocheting for our local Ronald McDonald House. More info can be found here.



Pretend you talking to someone who has never been to your fiber festival, what would you highlight as your “WOW” attractions?



We have nine shops participating and they all have something special going on. Details for each shop are posted to our blog leading up to the event. Some shops will carry special trunk shows, have local fiber artists bring their talents into the stores, or author visits.

This year we have a special mystery cowl knit/crochet-a-long where crawlers will pick-up a clue at each shop. Each clue is a piece of the pattern. To get the full pattern visit all the shops or wait until after the crawl when it will be posted for free until April 12th.

What are your biggest festival do’s and don’ts for enjoying your fiber event?

Do

– Get out there! Our crawl is Thursday, March 30th through Sunday April 2nd. Many of the shops have extended hours and evening events. Visit some shops and see what else is out there on Long Island. Winter is over (we hope!), so enjoy our Long Island.

– Checkout the special events each shop will have for the weekend on our website.

– Knit or crochet for the Long Island Ronald McDonald House.

– Visit all the shops to receive all the clues for the mystery cowl knit/crochet-a-long.

Don’t

– Don’t miss out. The shops go all out for the weekend and have extended hours.

Get Your Passport Now

March 30 – April 2

Long Island, NY

Click here for participating shops and events!

Yours in yarn,

—Gus C. Baxter

So Much Yarn, So Little Time

You Better Get Started