Love Your LYS: Fibre Space

Danielle Romanetti is the owner of the fibre space shop and has been knitting since the age of six or so. Originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Danielle created Knit-a-Gogo Inc. in October 2006, which offered knitting classes and events in the D.C. metro area. In July 2009, Danielle moved to the next natural step: a full-service little yarn shop called fibre space, in Alexandria, Virginia.

What is it like to make it your life’s work to curate craft products and bring them to a passionate audience?

While I was an avid knitter before opening the store, more than anything, I wanted to run my own retail business! It has been incredibly liberating to work for myself. I am also inspired daily by my customers and their projects. There really isn’t anything I would rather be doing than this.

How have the Internet and social media driven or impacted your work?

We were fortunate to open the shop after Ravelry was started. Having this free online community for our industry is everything. The growth of Instagram also has helped us to show our product and inspirations. Because everything that we do is so visual, this platform is the perfect method for communicating with existing and potential customers and for our community to show us what they’ve done with our products.

What does it mean to be a yarn-shop owner in the digital age?

Everything is constantly changing. Where one platform was working well for us five years ago, it may be obsolete now. We also feel increasing pressure to sell online or have a full catalog of our yarn online. I continue to resist selling online. We are first and foremost a community for the local knitter and crocheter. This is more than a transaction through a Web store. We like to have a conversation with our customer, assist them in making decisions, and really show them all of the options. I want to keep focusing on what we do well: creating community and providing an amazing lineup of unique products.

What do you love most about the industry?

I love to see so many small businesses really take off in the yarn world. It is inspiring to know that small and indie businesses actually dominate in our industry! This can’t be said for too many other industries.

What do you want your customers to take away from your work?

I hope that my customers can see the careful planning and extensive work that have gone into this shop—into everything from our inventory plan to our classes to our events. This is not only my passion but it is also my job. I love it immensely, but it is definitely work!

Header Image Photo Credit: Alumbra Photography

