Little Entrelac Bags

Felted entrelac pouches that cinch with drawstrings, and can be used as key fobs. These little felted bags are worked in entrelac in the round with a variegated wool that creates watercolor effects.

Designer Susan Pierce Lawrence

Finished Size 10" circumference and 6" high, before felting; 9" circumference and 4" high, after felting.

Yarn Noro Kureyon (100% wool; 110 yd [101 m]/50 g): about ½ skein makes a pouch. Pouches shown in colorways #185, #220, and #226. Yarn distributed by Knitting Fever.

Needles Size 10½ (6.5 mm): set of 5 double-pointed (dpn). Adjust needle size if necessary to obtain the correct gauge.

Notions

• Smooth, worsted-weight cotton yarn;

• tapestry needle;

• bead with 4 mm center hole;

• metal split ring/key ring, circular or with lobster clasp.

Gauge 15 sts and 20 rows = 4" in St st, before felting .