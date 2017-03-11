Lisa’s List Quiz – How Well Do You Know Your (Yarn) Balls?
Put your yarn skills to the test with this 10 question quiz inspired by Lisa’s List: 12 Yarn Ball Types and How to Knit with Them.
1) What statement is false about yarn balls known as HANKs?
Number three is the false statement. While there are Middle English and Old Norse origins, it wasn’t a man that inspired the name but rather the shape.
2) Which one of these pictures is a FOLDED HANK??
The folded hank is number three. Number one is known as a bullet skein, number two is a twisted hank.
3) What is the name for this type of yarn ball?
Both. Yarn professionals admit that “twisted hank” is the correct term for a loop of yarn, tied off and then twisted into a braid, but they also admit that they often use the term “skein” interchangeably here.
4) Do you need to rewind a BULLET SKEIN into a hand-wound ball?
Because they are shorter, Bullet Skeins don’t collapse into a mess the way long pull skeins do, so you don’t need to create a hand-wound ball to use these to the very last fiber.
5) Is there such a thing as a yarn CAKE?
Yes. A cake is produced from winding hanked yarn onto a ball-winder. The best thing about it is the thing doesn’t roll around; it sits on its flat cake bottom and whispers sweet nothings to itself. You can knit directly from a cake, and you should.
6) What’s the name for this type of yarn ball?
This yarn ball is known as a pull skein or center-pull skein.
7) Which of these sweet sounding items is actually a type of yarn ball?
Donut. Either known as a donut or bagel ball, the donut ball is definitely different than a normal ball. They are great for packaging slippery luxury yarns that need to show off their loft and luster on yarn shop shelves.
8) Which name did Stacy Charles give this ball wrapped over a rigid cardboard core?
What can we say, hard core ball just fits the bill perfectly for what this type of yarn ball is.
9) Which one doesn’t belong? (Hint, these should all be tools to help you manage your yarn balls)
While there’s something called a skein-winder, there are no skein-ballers in our yarn world.
10) What did Lisa call this yarn monster in her article?
Hankenskein. You can’t knit from him; you might not even be able to salvage his alpaca parts. Your best hope is an hour of silence, some incense, a well-lit room, and your Boy Scout knot-making skills, played in reverse. Best of luck.
Get more answers about the yarn balls we’ve come to love as knitters in the popular Lisa’s List article.
How did you score? Let us know in the comments!