Lisa’s List: 7 Peeps Who Rock the Ponytail Hat

All of a sudden, they’re everywhere—ponytail hats. The ponytail hat, also called a bun hat or a bun beanie, is basically a knitted or crocheted hat with a hole in the crown, designed for long-haired folks who, apparently, have struggled with the life question: How can I wear a hat and an up-do at the same time?

The knitted ponytail hat is certainly not a new idea, but is seeing a moment on Ravelry, Pinterest, and Instagram right now. These hats make great gifts, so it shouldn’t be surprising that knitted ponytail hat patterns are popular during the holiday season. I took a stroll through Ravelry and picked out some examples that I think are particularly fetching, in part because the folks modeling them are so fierce! Here are 7 people who really rock the style.



1: This model from The Knitted Hat Book

With overalls, the striped Frolic Paper Bag Hat has a kind of Rosie-the-Riveter chic.

2: This lovely woman named Ann…

…whose mother Reenie Hanlin designed the Plant a Seed Hat for her two daughters, and now offers the pattern through her Ravelry account. I like this ponytail hat because it allows for a ponytail worn at the back of the head, rather than a topknot or high pony.

3: Raveler SplitStitch in her original design, the Holey Hat.

SplitStitch designed this hat for an in-law who wanted a hat that she could wear with a high ponytail while running in cold weather.

4: Sportswoman Kelsey in the Yellowstone State Ski Hat…

…designed by Selena Miskin. I love the combination of cables and luxurious bison fiber with the sporty styling of the ponytail hat. Cute and cozy!

5: Raveler KnittinKttn in her version of the Neck Warmer Hat from the book Knitted Gifts

KnittinKttn hails from Massachusetts, where one can never have too many hats.

6 & 7: Adventurous sisters Rylie and Sophia…

…whose mom Jamie Williams designed the Messy Bun Beanie. This simple and super-cute bun hat is sized from toddler to adult large—you can whip up a bun beanie for everyone in the family!



Look up “ponytail hat” or “bun hat” on Ravelry and you’ll find even more great designs for this fun and functional style. For more hat and gift ideas, check out The Knitted Hat Book and Knitted Gifts, two great books from Interweave. And remember—any hat can be a ponytail hat. Just stop a couple inches short of the top and bind off, leaving an open ring at the top of the crown. To keep that opening elastic and resilient, especially if you have big hair to push through, try running some elastic thread through the edge of the opening.

Happy holidays and ROCK THAT PONY!

—Lisa

Get this product today in our shop!