Lisa’s List: 10 Knitters You’ll Meet On Tinder

If you’ve been single any time in the past several years, you’ve probably tried online dating via Tinder. This dating app is fueled by short attention spans and increasingly creative profile pics. In my own most recent foray into the Tinderscape, I posted a pic of my knitting on my profile, and it got a lot of comments! It was something interesting and unique, and it served as an icebreaker for conversation. What if all the Tinder archetypes were knitters? What would their profile pics look like? How would online dating for knitters present itself if this scenario played out?

With the help of stock photos from Getty, here’s a glimpse into that imaginary world!

THE 10 KNITTERS YOU’D MEET ON TINDER

(IF EVERYONE WAS A KNITTER)

1. THE GROUP

Group shots are so frustrating. Which guy should I be looking at? I mean, yeah, you got my attention with this Mission Impossible yarn booby-trap and it looks like you throw good parties, but come on.

2. THE BODY

Sure, he looks hot, but I can’t see his face! He gives you just enough of his odd yarn-holding position and his fitted Henley to get you interested, but when you swipe through his photos, none of them are showing his face. They’re all just garter-stitch and “look at my amazing stash!” pics.

3. THE FREE SPIRIT

She’s so QUIRKY!!! But you can tell from her unraveled hat and her unnerving smile that this is gunna be a rollercoaster of emotions for you, not least because she’ll cut up your knitting for her “art projects.”

4. THE CONTROL FREAK

He ironed his shirt and hired a photographer to take his profile pic, plus he loves tiny needles and he’s already knitting a sweater for the Lady of His Dreams That He Just Hasn’t Met Yet. He wants to get married VERY VERY MUCH. Eeek.

5. THE HOT HIPSTER

Ladies love beards; ladies love man buns; LADIES LOVE CRAFTS. Dude, you’re totally winning at online dating. YOU’RE GUNNA GET ALL THE SWIPES. And that’s why you’ll never find true love.

6. THE KEEPER

I don’t know about you, but I’m in love with her. She’s so appealing and put-together and I feel like there’d be homemade chai and some Norah Jones on vinyl on our date, plus she’d have really interesting stories about that semester she worked with gorillas in Cameroon.

7. THE DAD

At first, his attentiveness makes you feel special, but then he criticizes the way you knit. He has the unnerving habit of looking at you over his reading glasses, which reminds you of your dad, and you’ll break up with him the first time he calls you “sweetie.”

8. MISS RIGHT NOW

She’s not looking for commitment, she just wants someone to try bizarre new knitting positions with. OMG I can’t feel my hands, this is so fun!

9. NOT OVER HIS EX

He seems really cool, but there’s something about the way he holds his needles all weird and never seems to make any progress, and when you finally ask him about that sweater on Date 5, he admits he was knitting it for his ex and now he can never finish it. But he can’t abandon it, either.

10. KILL ‘EM WITH WEIRD

She was having trouble getting responses, so she decided to just BE HERSELF. And now she doesn’t have a free Saturday night for 5 months. GO JANINE.

All joking aside, showing off your personality and your lifestyle is always a good idea when it comes to online dating. Try adding a knit pic to your profile and you might create an icebreaker that leads somewhere good.

Have you leveraged your hobbies in your online dating experience? Anyone out there find love this way? Let us know in the comments.

SHOW ME YOUR KNITS,

Lisa

Featured image photo credit: A couple in the 1940’s, photographed by H. Armstrong Roberts | ClassicStock | Getty Images

You can’t unswipe, but you can fix your knitting mistakes!