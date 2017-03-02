Learn to Knit—or Crochet, or Spin, or Weave—at Interweave Yarn Fest 2017!

Interweave Yarn Fest 2017 is coming up fast! The annual Interweave event is a great opportunity to dive into all the things that have to do with yarn. There’s an extensive workshop schedule which includes a plethora of three– and six–hour classes in knitting, crochet, spinning, weaving, embroidery, and even macrame. But this event isn’t just a place for advanced crafters looking to become total experts in specialized topics—it’s also a space for beginners as well. This year, we are adding a new less intensive and much shorter opportunity. Interweave Yarn Fest 2017 presents: beginner workshops!



If you have a gap in your schedule and you’re interested in learning a new craft outside of your own, this is a great opportunity to find a new hobby! Alternatively, if someone such as a child, spouse, or friend is coming with you to Interweave Yarn Fest, this is a great opportunity for them to spend some time while you dive into your super in depth workshop on Non-Stick Lace, or whatever else you might be mastering. These beginner courses are only an hour long each, and will be taught by Interweave’s own experts in each field.

The knitting workshop is going to cover the absolute basics of knitting, including casting on and understanding the basic knit stitch. This is a project-based workshop and the yarn will be provided. You probably won’t finish the project within that hour, but you’ll have the basics to take it and the instructions with you to finish later. And beyond that, you’ll have the fundamental skills to take this new hobby to the next level. The yarn for the project will be a worsted-weight wool, so if you’re an interested person with a wool allergy, it’s a good idea to check out the Yarn Marketplace and find something else that strikes your fancy (and doesn’t make your eyes water or your nose run).

Whether you are brand-new to knitting, or have some knowledge but need a refresher, this is a great workshop for you. On the flip side, if you are a knitter and want to learn the basics of crochet, spinning, or weaving, this is the perfect opportunity to learn more about these other fiber crafts.

So what are you waiting for? Register now for one of these beginner workshops and start expanding your fiberful skills!

Happy learning,

—Hannah

Header Image Photo Credit: izusek | Getty Images