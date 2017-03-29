Find Luxury and Minimalism in knit.wear Spring/Summer 2017

I’ve always considered curating the projects in knit.wear a self-indulgent and rewarding job because the knit.wear brand fits my own personal aesthetic. I know I’m not alone in this; in fact, I am among the majority. When we “re-premiered” knit.wear last spring, we experienced an unprecedented surge of interest in the brand, which has only continued to grow through its daughter brand, Wool Studio. Lucky for me, I never get bored of beautiful basics, clever construction and techniques, decadent fibers, and monochromatic color palettes—knit.wear and I are a match made in fiber heaven.

Knit.wear has always explored the combination of luxury and minimalism in knitting and beyond. In the Spring 2017 issue, we delve into the finer points of “luxurious minimalism,” examining the ways in which this aesthetic has a broad impact, making one a connoisseur of fiber sources, designs, techniques, and most importantly, quality.

In our Athleisure collection, you will find quality and comfort in several pieces to wear on weekends or in the evenings after a long day. We’ve featured the uber-trendy brioche stitch technique in two of my favorite garments in this collection: the Sturbridge Pullover by Pam Allen and the Amherst Pullover by Amanda Scheuzger. Both pullovers are simply constructed, so all you have to concentrate on is your ribbing turning into decadent brioche stitch.

In our Leather & Lace collection, you’ll find elevated style that’s equally appropriate for a boardroom or an art gallery opening. Several pieces revisit a retro silhouette made modern again: dolman sleeves. Our cover girl, the Park Slope Top by Mary Anne Benedetto, features a deceptively simple and eye-catching mosaic stitch along the dolman sleeves that reminds me of subway mosaic tile art. The Chelsea Dolman by Debbie Long looks simple from the front, but turn it around to find an edgy, functional, and sexy zipper running up the back.

Obviously, the monochromatic palette was something I fully embraced for this issue, but if you do choose to use "colors," I'd love to see them.

Knit on,

—Meghan

