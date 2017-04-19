Knitters: Know Your Swonchos!

SWONCHOS!

A polarizing topic amongst knitters, as Lisa Shroyer recently found out when she posted about her favorite garment in our premier issue of Wool Studio, the Eastham Poncho by Mary Anne Benedetto.

The response on Facebook was split down the middle, and I am here to state my own opinion: I LOVE swonchos. Not only swonchos, but over-sized, cozy, wearable sleeping bag sweaters. To celebrate the individual pattern release of Wool Studio, let’s take a gander at a few swonchos, over-sized pullovers, and a cardigan that are made for Sunday brunch and reading in an overstuffed chair.

First up, the Eastham Sweater from Wool Studio—the swoncho that started it all. This elegant pullover will complement a flowing skirt (as seen here), trousers, or your favorite pair of jeans. It’s a versatile piece that creates a cocoon of comfort and ease regardless of the occasion.

Knit.wear Spring/Summer 2017 is hot off the presses! The runaway hit of this stellar issue is the Marblehead Poncho by Lana Jois. This uber-wearable, blob-like sweater isn’t made for a game of basketball, but it is perfect for getting your Knitflix game on. If you could see my mind palace-knitting queue, you’d see that this is swoncho is next up on my list.

And hot off my needles!: the Killarney Tunic by Sarah Solomon from Interweave Knits Winter 2017. I finished this sweater towards the end of the winter, which left little time for me to enjoy it’s enveloping warmth and comfort, so I have shamelessly worn it multiple days every week depending on the crazy Colorado weather. I can’t recommend this sweater more—it was a pleasure to knit, simple enough for an adventurous beginner and keeps an expert knitter entertained to the very end. And the slipstitch pattern at the hem, sides, and cowl is addictive.

And finally, my current WIP, the Augusta Cardigan by Kephren Pritchett from Interweave Knits Fall 2016. This modular cardigan is a swoncho in cardigan form. The unusual, modern construction creates a cocoon-effect similar to a pullover version of a swoncho. I’m making it in Woolfolk Får, which is a personal favorite as well as the yarn used in the original sample.

So I’ve put my money where my mouth is: I love swonchos. And I’m sure many of you do to. I’m eager to see what swonchos are on your needles or on you! Share a photo with us to spread the swoncho love around.

Swoncho addict,

Meghan

