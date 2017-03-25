Knitscene Corrections 2010

WINTER/SPRING 2010

Conifer Shawl, page 85

Corrected charts here.

Ninebark cowl, page 65-66

VEST and COWL Please read all the way through the pattern instructions first. Begin your project at the BACK section, where you cast on stitches to make the vest back. The vest is knitted from the bottom-up. Instructions for the cowl section are incorporated on page 66 under the section titled FINISHING.

Helleborus Yoke, page 66

Note to Knitter: There is no error in the collar. The pattern as written in Knitscene Winter/Spring 2010 will produce a lovely finished garment, but the collar across all sizes may not look exactly the same. The designer has come up with alternate ways to work it and has independently published these modifications on ravelry.com; however, Interweave stands by our published pattern.

Side note: The designer is redesigning this project with an alternate collar for another publication. IW will make that collar treatment available to readers; however, the revised pattern won’t be available for a few months.

Beltane Tee, page 72

Under BODY section: “Work Rnds 2-7 of picot edge (see Stitches) once. Shape Waist: *Knit 3 (3, 3, 3, 4, 4, 4) rnds even. Next rnd Knit to 2 sts before m, ssk, sl m, k1, k2tog, knit to 3 sts before m, ssk, k1, sl m, k2tog, knit to end—4 sts dec’d. Rep from * 10 more times—110 (124, 138, 156, 178, 200, 222) sts rem. Knit 13 rnds even. Next rnd **Knit to m, M1, sl m, k1, M1, knit to 1 st before second m, M1, k1, sl m, M1, knit to end—4 sts inc’d. Knit 9 (7, 6, 6, 7, 9, 12) rnds even. Rep from ** 3 (4, 5, 5, 4, 3, 2) more times—126 (144, 162, 180, 198, 216, 234) sts; 63 (72, 81, 90, 99, 108, 117) sts each back and front.

Before Bust darts: “Work even until piece measures 15 1/2 (15 1/2, 15 3/4, 17, 17, 17)” from picot edging.”

FALL 2010

Lettuce Raglan, page 50

Clarification: There are no numerical errors in the pattern. However, the designer recommends beginning the front neck shaping when the yoke measures 6¼” for all sizes (instead of just size 32”). This means that for the five larger sizes, the front neck shaping will be worked at the same time as the raglan armhole shaping.

To shape the front neck, work an M1R or M1L one stitch in from each neck edge, as directed in the Body instructions. For the collar, work until piece measures 28” for all sizes.

Carrot Cardigan, page 51

Gauge 24 sts and 33 rows = 4″ in St st on larger needle Correction to Gauge: Gauge is reached using size US 6 (smaller) needles. Note: The size US 8 (larger) needles are used for the second half of the collar, to assist in folding open.

Oscilloscope Shawl, pages 68-69

Body Increase chart, Row 18: Sl 3, k1, *k8, p1, k1; rep from *, end k8, p1, k1, p4.

End chart, Row 30: Sl 3, k1, p1, k1, p4. And Row 32: Sl 3, p1, k1, p4.

Blume gloves, page 64

Clarification:

page 64: Next Row (RS) Only on the Left Glove, After CO 5 and working 7 (9, 11), PM: this is the beginning of the round. Continue to knit to end – 40 (48, 54).

page 62: Next Row (RS) Right Glove, no changes. CO 5 sts, work 28 (34, 38), place marker: this is the beginning of the round. Continue to knit to end – 40 (48, 54).

Lapis Yoke, page 50

Sweater section: (first * of Inc Rnd was missing) Inc Rnd *K2, M1L …

KNITSCENE EASY 2010

Notes:

Double pointed needles are easier to knit the pattern when you are dividing stitches and working the 3 needle bind-off.

Pattern Clarification:

During increase rows, the stitch count before and after YOs will increase by 1 stitch each side every RS row. Likewise, during decrease rows, the stitch count before and after the K2tog will decrease by 1 stitch each side every RS row.