A Wedding Capelet to Knit

It’s hard to choose just one favorite out of all the gorgeous patterns in the Winter 2017 issue of Interweave Knits. I’ve picked out a few projects I want to make for myself, but there are also several things that would be perfect for family members. My husband would love any (or all!) of the five men’s sweaters. And I was naturally drawn to the Winter Bride story because my older daughter Michela, who lives in Oregon, is getting married in June. When I showed her the magazine, she fell in love with the Solstice Capelet by Monika Sirna.

However, because she’s getting married in the summer, she was a little concerned that it might be too warm for the actual ceremony. She also wanted to be able to wear the capelet for a variety of occasions, so she chose a soft gray color instead of white.

I used Road to China Light by The Fibre Co., a blend of alpaca, silk, camel, and cashmere. Because the yarn I used is finer than the one called for in the pattern, I added a third 22-stitch repeat (casting on 69 stitches instead of 47 stitches).

I couldn’t have been happier with the way it turned out. The fabric drapes beautifully and it fits Michela perfectly (my coworker, Sarah, who is about the same size as my daughter and patiently endured several fittings, helped me with that!).

The designer, Monika, also made one for her daughter, but in a smaller size. What a perfect capelet for a flower girl! If you would like to make a smaller version, here is how Monika adapted the pattern:

I used Knit Picks Reverie, which is worsted alpaca/acrylic blend. I cast on for one pattern repeat (instead of two ) and I worked six repeats total. The finished measurements are 28″ in circumference and 9.25″ tall. The pattern panel is 6.25″ wide (one pattern repeat in worsted yarn). This size would work for a 4 to 8 year old.

This capelet is all about impeccable details, from the jogless jog in the welted edgings, to the invisible grafting. The capelet is worked from side to side and the live stitches are joined to the live stitches from the provisional cast-on. Because a joining method such as three-needle bind-off or even Kitchener stitch (stockinette stitch grafting) would have resulted in a very noticeable line that interrupted the lace pattern, Monika grafted the lace in pattern so that the capelet would look beautiful from any angle.

Grafting in a lace pattern may sound daunting, but it’s no more difficult than grafting in stockinette stitch. To make things even easier, we’ve included detailed instructions in the capelet pattern. If you want to know even more about how to graft lace invisibly, you can review the post we recently published about grafting the Anna Cowl by Sarah Wilson. This cowl was also worked side to side and grafted.

In the article, I show how the lace pattern for the Anna cowl is formed as each row of the Lace chart is worked during the knitting process. Then, I show how this process is recreated when the stitches are grafted. For the grafting to be completely invisible, the grafting steps must be adapted specifically for the stitch pattern used in the project. Kitchener stitch would be visible because there are no rows of stockinette stitch in the garter-based lace pattern.

Although the process looks complicated, the execution is actually pretty easy, as one knitter on Ravelry found out. She recently completed the Anna Cowl and made this comment on her project page on Ravelry:

I put off grafting in lace as it seemed daunting but in actuality was NOT. It’s really no different than regular grafting except that you put in a yarn-over here and there to simulate the pattern. It worked, and even I have difficulty seeing the actual seam!!

Let me know about your favorites from the Winter 2017 issue!

—Joni

p.s. It’s amazing how special events can motivate you to craft. I am making a bracelet for Michela’s wedding with the help of Interweave Beading Project Editor, Megan Lenhausen. It’s my first time attempting this, and I cannot wait to see the finished project on display for my daughter’s special day.

