POW: The Inverness Sweater

Saint Patrick has our attention this week, as we call out projects that reflect the traditions of Irish knitting and traditional cable design. The Inverness Sweater by Linda Marveng embodies our love for the classic Aran, and has a becoming A-line shape. Twisted rib stitching introduces twisted long cables that are divided by ray-of-honey and moss-stitch side panels. This isn’t our only Irish sweater, but it is certainly one of our favorites.

The body of this pullover is worked in the round to the underarm, then the front and back are worked separately back and forth. The sleeves are worked in the round from the bottom up, with the sleeve cap worked flat. Decreases are worked on each side of the body to create the forgiving A-line shape.



Finished Size 311/2 (33, 343/4, 391/2, 423/4, 471/2)” bust circumference. Pullover shown measures 33″, modeled with 1″ of positive ease.

Yarn Plymouth Yarn Galway Worsted (100% wool; 210 yd [192 m]/31/2 oz [100 g]): #1 natural, 8 (8, 9, 10, 10, 11) balls.

Needles Size 6 (4 mm): 16″ and 24″ circular (cir) and set of double-pointed (dpn). Adjust needle size if necessary to obtain the correct gauge.

Notions Markers (m); removable m; cable needle (cn); stitch holders; tapestry needle.

Gauge 20 sts and 28 rnds = 4″ in Moss st; 29 sts of Twisted Cable chart = 4″ wide; 16 sts of Ray of Honey Panel = 23/4″ wide.

