Interweave Yarn Fest Sneak Peek: Get to Know Kate Atherley

We are gearing up for Interweave Yarn Fest 2017, and are picking the brains of some of our instructors about their craft. In this installment, knit designer Kate Atherley gives us a little sneak peek into her passion. You can meet Kate at Interweave Yarn Fest – check out her instructor profile and the classes she will be teaching here!



Out of all the fiber arts creations you’ve made, which one is your favorite and why is it your favorite?

I have a pair of socks I knitted twenty years ago. They were the amongst the first fully successful, well-fitted pairs I made, and I love them dearly. I still wear them every so often – I luckily made a good yarn choice, and so they’re still going strong. They kicked off an obsession and a career for me!

Do you remember the first fiber arts piece you made?

I used to knit blankets for my dolls with leftovers from my grandmother’s projects.

How long have you been a fiber arts fanatic and what sparked your passion for the craft?

My beloved grandmother taught me to knit when I was a small child, and I’ve always derived great joy from the tactile nature of the craft. And after moving to cold and snowy Toronto, I have very much appreciated the ability to keep myself warm with the work of my hands.

If there is another instructor at IYF whose workshop you’d like to take, who’s would it be and why?

I love the work of Annie Modesitt – her approach to knitting is utterly inspirational, and she never fails to make me laugh, and think!

What’s the best piece of advice you ever got from a fellow knitter?

It’s at least as important – maybe even more so – to enjoy the process as well as the final result. You’ll spend a fair number of hours on your project: make sure they are pleasurable by using materials and tools that you enjoy. Work in colors that you love! Choose yarns that make you happy! And make sure that you’re enjoying the effort.

More From Kate Atherley