Hygge Style Knitting, the Ultimate Collection

Welcome to the ultimate collection of hygge knitting patterns with our ebook, Hygge Style Knitting. ‘Hygge’ – pronounced “hoo-GUH” – is the Danish art of taking pleasure in the simple things: a hot drink on a cold day, relaxing with friends in front of a crackling fire, a delicious freshly baked cake straight from the oven. It has been called, “a practical way of creating sanctuary in the middle of very real life.”

We’ve collated a luxurious collection of stylish hygge knits to keep you warm and toasty while at the same time looking chic. This really captures the spirit of hygge. After all, what could be more ‘hygge’ than settling down with your needles and yarn for a spot of knitting during the cold winter months?

Choose from the gorgeous Ambrosia Cowl to give you an extra layer of protection when you’re out enjoying the great outdoors, give yourself a hug with the Augusta Cardigan or cuddle up on the sofa under the Zagtarsia Blanket.

There are basic knitting instructions to help you on your way if you are a novice knitter. We’ve thrown together a sneak peek at three of the nine patterns compiled in this collection. Take a look and decide for yourself – is the hygge lifestyle right for your needles?

Enjoy!

Ambrosia Cowl by Katya Frankel

This delightful little cowl is the perfect project for a skein of lofty alpaca wool.

It is worked in the round as a seamless tube and uses a simple one by two cable.

August Cardigan by Kephren Pritchett

Cocoon yourself in this oversized cardigan; the ideal throw-on so you can take your coffee break al fresco.

It has a splendid large cable detail worked all the way down the back and a rolled rib neckline to keep you warm.

First Time Tube Socks by Ann Budd

If you’ve never knitted a pair of socks, give these tube socks a try.

With no heel or gusset shaping, they knit up effortlessly.

Use a supersoft merino yarn for maximum comfort and cosiness.

It’s All About the Hygge!