Horizontal Cowl Pullover

CAROLYN NOYES

A two-part cowl tops a generous pullover, all worked in an airy bulky-weight.

FINISHED SIZE 36¾ (40, 44¾, 48, 52¾)” bust circumference. Pullover shown measures 36¾”, modeled with 4¾” of positive ease.

YARN Imperial Yarn Bulky 2-Strand Pencil Roving (100% wool; 200 yd [183 m]/4 oz [116 g]): #66 cocoa heather, 5 (6, 7, 7, 8) skeins. Yarn distributed by Imperial Stock Ranch.

NEEDLES Size 13 (9 mm): 24” circular (cir) and set of double-pointed (dpn). Adjust needle size if necessary to obtain the correct gauge.

NOTIONS Markers (m); removable m; size K (6.5 mm) crochet hook; cable needle (cn); tapestry needle; stitch holders; waste yarn.

GAUGE 10 sts and 16 rnds = 4” in St st with yarn held double.