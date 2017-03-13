Caught In a Pinch? Green Knitted Accessories that Work Up Quick

Every year on Saint Patrick’s Day, I open my closet and remember that I don’t own anything green. (Well, I don’t own anything green that is also flattering.) This has plagued me for years. I don’t consider Saint Patrick’s Day a good enough reason to go out and buy something new, but I really, really dislike being pinched.

I had hoped that as I passed into adulthood the pinching would fall by the wayside. Not the case. It turns out that age and maturity do not always correlate. By now I’ve had enough, and this year I’m going to knit myself up a GREEN accessory to waylay the pinchers. And it’s going to be something I like enough to wear year round!

If you’re also in the market for attractive green knitted accessories, whether for Saint Patrick’s Day or just because, maybe one of these will tickle your fancy.

designed by Emma Welford

If cheery apple green and gorgeous knitted cables delight you, consider the Post and Beam Cowl by Emma Welford. This cowl features gorgeous Aran-weight Quince & Co. Osprey and is worked on size 10 needles. It will be finished before you know it, and then you can move on to the other incredibly gorgeous cowls, scarves, and shawls from Weekend Wraps!

designed by Melissa LaBarre

Do you love the Quince & Co. Osprey but want a hat rather than a cowl? The Little Vine Beret is just begging to be a part of your Saint Patrick’s Day ensemble. This design celebrates how a few simple stitches can create patterns like those found in nature. For this hat, a simple vine pattern starts after the ribbed brim and flows through the body neatly into the decreases. It’s a pleasure to knit!

designed by Jennifer Wood

Refined Knits is one of my very favorite Interweave books, and the Louisa Cowl is a real standout. It has an elegant vintage look and features an easy-to-memorize, quick-to-knit lace pattern. Haven’t knit lace before? This project is the perfect introduction. And if anyone tells you that The Fibre Co. Knightsbridge worsted-weight yarn isn’t green, you go ahead and pinch them right back.

designed by Karen Clements

If you’re a procrastinator (like me) and need something that works up really fast, try the Castle Leoch Ribbed Cowl from Highland Knits. It uses Cascade Yarns Magnum, a super bulky yarn with just 5 or 6 wraps per inch, to its fullest advantage. This cowl is stylish, cozy, and yes, green. The simple ribbing works up unbelievably quickly, especially when you’re using gigantic size 19 needles!

designed by Lisa Jacobs

Wrap up the family with these completely reversible matching green hoods. They’re sized for tweens and teens in an easy-care yarn (Berroco Ultra Alpaca) and for adult women in a more luxurious blend (Berroco Vintage). Both will work up quickly on size 8 needles. Bonus: the bright color means you’ll be able to keep track of everyone in the hustle and bustle of a Saint Patrick’s Day parade.

It’s not too late to knit yourself something for Saint Patrick’s Day, as long as you choose green knitted accessories using relatively bulky yarn! What are you knitting in honor of Saint Paddy’s? Let me know in the comments!

Don’t Get Pinched!