In our new eBook, Ideas for Knitting Gifts: 9 Free Patterns for Knitted Gifts to Make, I've gathered nine patterns that are great for holiday knitting, birthday knitting, or just random-act-of-kindness knitting.

Knitted gifts are so special. Beginning with choosing the pattern, searching for the perfect yarn, and ending with the actual knitting, so much goes into making knit gifts. Add in the love and care that goes into each stitch, and you’ve got a really amazing thing.

Knitters search out gifts to make that will express good wishes, are made with love, and chosen with care. We pride ourselves in making a gift that will perfectly suit the giftee, and hopefully enjoy making it as much as giving it.

We've included a variety of knitted gift ideas for you—from a holiday knit ball pattern to a lovely lace scarf.

Amazing Ideas for Knitting Gifts:

Ornament Pattern



Cabled Globe Ornament by Eunny Jang

Eunny’s knitted ornament is the perfect stocking stuffer for everyone on your gift list. Make several of these and use them to beautifully decorate a single tree. These would be really special knit in a metallic yarn, too.

Bag Pattern



Chevron Market Bag by Kristen TenDyke

Kristen’s knitted bag pattern uses a lace pattern instead of the usual plain mesh that you see in most market bags. If you have farmer’s market enthusiasts on your list, this is the perfect gift idea.

Fingerless Mittens Pattern



Winter Twilight Mitts by Laura Rintala

Laura’s knitted mittens are so beautiful. The Fair Isle pattern evokes a stained glass window. The luxurious cashmere yarn is a joy to knit with and a delight to wear; if you need a gift for a young woman, these mitts are perfect.

Knitted Slouch Hat Pattern



Slouch Hat by Simona Merchant-Dest

Simona’s knitted hat is a wonderful knit. The colorwork will thrill whoever receives this thoughtful gift. If you’re looking for really special knitting gift ideas, this hat is a showstopper. You’ll have as much fun choosing colors and knitting the Slouch Hat as the giftee will wearing it.

Color Knitted Hat Patterns



The Two-Color Hat by Andrea Wong

This knitted hat pattern by Andrea is one of those easy knitted gifts that people will think took you hours and hours to make. Equally suited to a man or a woman (or a child), you’ll be able to make an entire family of these hats in just a week or two.

Lacy Scarf Pattern



Juliet Scarf by Louisa Harding

Louisa’s knitted scarf is light and airy, knitted in a soft, luxurious angora blend; making it very delicate and feminine. Knit it for your aunt or mom she’ll love it. A rosette brooch knitted in the same sumptuous yarn and finished with a dainty mother-of-pearl button adds a lovely touch while holding the scarf in place.

Ruffled Scarf Pattern



Nerina Ruched and Ruffled Scarf by Kristin Omdahl

This scarf knitting pattern by Kristin Omdahl is one of our most interesting knitted gift ideas. It’s cinched with a pair of satin cord drawstrings that are tied with double uni-knots. Drape it loosely around the shoulders for a capelet, or tighten the drawstrings a bit for soft ruffles, or cinch them all the way for a ruffled collar or cowl. This versatile gift will be worn for years.

Socks Pattern



Honeycomb Socks by Katie Himmelberg

Socks are a wonderfully personal knitted gift to make, The knitted socks by Katie Himmelberg are fun to knit and to wear. And socks are so useful, too! Just ask the giftee their shoe size and keep them wondering until they open their gift!

Knitted Ball Pattern



Nordic Striped Ball by Lisa Shroyer

What collection of gift patterns would be complete without something for a little one? Lisa Shroyer’s knitted toy pattern is made by knitting two sides of a ball and joining them together in the middle. It’s like knitting two hat tops! This knit ball pattern will become a treasured plaything.

With a few patterns for easy knitting gifts, plus some that require a little extra time and love, there's something for everyone in this eBook.

Ideas for Knitting Gifts: 9 Free Patterns for Knitted Gifts to Make

