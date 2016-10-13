Giant Tiger designed by Emily Kintigh in Knit & Crochet Toys, 2017 or get the individual pattern here.

Hug a tiger the risk-free way! The bulky superwash wool yarn works up quickly into a soft and cuddly toy ready for hours of play. Most of the pieces are worked in the round to avoid seaming. Suitable for ages 3 and up.

Skill Level Easy

Yarn Weight 5

Finished Size 40″ tall and 24″ chest circumference.

Yarn Cascade Yarns 128 Superwash (100% superwash merino wool; 128 yd [117 m]/ 3 ½ oz [100 g]): #858 ginger (brown; A) and #815 black (B), 3 skeins each.

Needles Size 8 (5 mm): 16″ circular (cir) and set of double-pointed (dpn). Adjust needle size if necessary to obtain the correct gauge.

Notions Markers (m); tapestry needle; two 7/8″ white buttons; two 5/8″ black buttons; polyester fiberfill.

Gauge 14 sts and 23 rnds = 4″ in St st.

