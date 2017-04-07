Follow Friday: Yarn & Fiber Insta-Inspiration
Charlestown Pullover, Interweave Knits Spring 2017
Already a Ravelry favorite, the Charlestown Pullover from Interweave Knits, Spring 2017 is a gorgeous Aran/Gansey mash-up. You'll love working this knitted pullover from the top down in one piece, starting with the cabled saddle shoulders.
Sneak Peek at knit.wear Spring/Summer 2017
Rigid-Heddle Notions Bag, Handwoven January/February 2017
This rigid-heddle project from the Jan/Feb 2017 issue of Handwoven is great for holding yarn, notions, and weaving tools! This issue of Handwoven also includes an idea gallery for designing garments on your rigid-heddle loom.
A Travel Memoir in Stitches: 5 Traditional Albanian Socks to Knit
These stunning colorwork socks are just one of the fascinating sock patterns from Mimi Seyferth's new eBook, 5 Traditional Albanian Socks to Knit: A Travel Memoir in Stitches. The name is appropriate, as she based her designs on authentic, traditional Albanian socks she discovered in her travels and dives deep into the rich tradition of knitting in Albania. In her eBook, you'll learn to pair knitting techniques such as Fair Isle, Intarsia-in-the-Round, duplicate stitch, and lace knitting to stunning effect.
Expedition Poncho and Herringbone Ruana, Interweave Crochet Winter 2017
Trend alert! Ponchos and ruanas are back in style, and these new designs from Interweave Crochet Winter 2017 will bring an earthy coolness to any wardrobe. If you can't wait to started on these patterns, you can get the digital copy of Interweave Crochet now. Featured: Expedition Poncho and Herringbone Ruana by Annette Hynes
Anna Cowl, knit.wear Spring/Summer 2016
Anna Cowl, knit.wear Spring/Summer 2016
Spinning Inspiration
When you stop by the Interweave booth at the TNNA Show this weekend, ask us about our media sponsorship of Spinzilla! We are so proud to be a part of this effort – a worldwide spinning event where competing teams and individuals challenge each other to see who can spin the most yarn in a week. Spinner registration fees are donated to the NeedleArts Mentoring Program to create the spinners of tomorrow!
WIP Wednesday Projects from Magazines
Today's WIP is brought to you by Sara Dudek. She's working on the Timber Cabled Toque (designed by Megan Goodacre) from The Knitted Hat Book, but she's subbing Cascade Yarns Eco Cloud.
Behind the Scenes Filming Interweave Yarn Hacks
We each have our own individual talents here at Interweave, but it is always collaboration that brings an idea to life.
Lithuanian Floral Entrelac Mittens, PieceWork January/February 2017
These beautiful mittens combine stranded colorwork in a sweet floral motif with an entrelac cuff. Guaranteed to brighten up a chilly winter day, these mittens were inspired by the designer's love of Lithuanian culture and design. Get the knitting pattern in the Historic Knits annual issue of PieceWork magazine.
