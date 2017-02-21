Escape to Lake Tahoe for a Knitting Retreat: May 5-8, 2017

Event Overview

Interweave Escapes is a unique way for knitters to come together, learn from a knitting expert and enjoy the camaraderie of fellow devotees in this intimate, retreat-style event.

For our Inaugural event, Interweave Escapes is traveling to beautiful Lake Tahoe to enjoy a exclusive and rare opportunity: We will be staying at the luxurious Sunnyside Resort for a one-of-a kind, all inclusive knitting getaway. There will be two workshops from designer Chris Bylsma, delicious gourmet meals and an excursion to the The Knitting Nest Yarn Shop, a beautiful store over looking the lake for a luncheon and shopping. Join us for an amazing weekend amid the natural beauty of Lake Tahoe, May 5-8, 2017.

What You’ll Learn

No-Tears Two-Color Brioche

Beautiful brioche is tricky at first but the results are well worth trying this interesting and really fun technique. And it’s not as difficult as you think! Learn a few helpful mnemonic tricks to know where you are and what to do. You’ll be a pro in no time.

Eight Empowering Edges

Ribbing and garter stitch edges are usually reliable choices for edges, but not all edges are equal. Learn eight hard-working edges (and maybe a few more) that empower you as a knitter to create beautiful, professional details, provide the control needed for various edges and give you the option of making your own design decisions in a project. Add these trusted fmine to your bag of tricks for future projects or even to solve an existing problem.

About Sunnyside Resort

Sunnyside Restaurant & Lodge has been a landmark on Lake Tahoe since the 1950s because we’re the ultimate lakefront place to eat or stay. With our location right on the shores of Lake Tahoe’s west side, Sunnyside has become the place to be on the Lake for locals and visitors alike.

Classic, lodge-style décor make each of Sunnyside’s 23 guestrooms and suites an inviting place to sink into after the day’s activities. Goose-down comforters add a cozy touch, and private patios and decks mean the crisp, clean outdoors is just steps away.

Sunnyside is a year-round destination and the guest experience can be completely wonderful and entirely different depending on the time of year you visit. During the fall, winter and spring, West Lake Tahoe is a sleepy place perfect for a quiet getaway.

About the Knitting Nest Yarn Shop

The Knitting Nest was founded in 2009 by Lauren Zebo, a Tahoe local who owned an interior design company but whose real passion is knitting. After reading The Friday Night Knitting Club by Kate Jacobs, Lauren was inspired to follow her dream and open her own yarn shop. The result is a peaceful haven of creativity, nestled at the top of Kingsbury Grade in a historic resort overlooking the deep blues and greens of Lake Tahoe. Come and knit, explore patterns and fibers and let the muses inspire you.

Located at the top of Kingsbury Grade, you will find a diverse selection of yarn, knitting/crochet supplies, bags, jewelry, locally-made soaps, postcards and accessories. From alpaca to wool, silk to cotton, their speciality is a wide variety of gorgeous fibers (and gorgeous bags to put them in!). They also proudly carry many organic wools and cottons, as well as naturally-dyed yarns. Some featured and favorite brands include: Alchemy, Blue Sky Fibers, Atenti Bags, Knit Collage, Debbie Bliss, Misti Alpaca, Tahki Stacy Charles, ArtYarns, The Fiber Company/Kelbourne Woolens and more! They also offer unique yarns dyed exclusively for them by Zen Yarn Garden, which feature the gorgeous natural colors of the Lake Tahoe area.

Come shop, enjoy some refreshments, and then sit and knit in the lounge which offers beautiful views of Lake Tahoe.

About Your Knitting Instructor

Christine Bylsma retired from a career in marketing communications and advertising to pursue her artistic passion, knitting and texture play. At home in Madison, WI, she is having a wonderful time teaching workshops coast to coast for TNNA, shops, guilds and conferences and has her own line of knitting patterns (www.chrisbylsmadesigns.com). She has also designed knit garments for the American Girl™ clothing line.

Noted for her Crayon Box Jacket™, wearable classic designs with a contemporary flair and her love of color, Chris’ approach to knitting is that the process and the end product should both be a joy and designs with that in mind. She is also a Master Gardener and considers knitting and gardening closely intertwined with their play of colors, textures and light. She encourages knitters to “color outside the lines” where it’s more fun.

Pricing

For just $1,895 per person, this extremely limited event includes transportation to and from Reno-Tahoe International Airport, Lodging at the Sunnyside Resort, all meals, workshops, transportation to the Knitting Nest, and a gift bag. All taxes and gratuities are also included.

Schedule of Events

Friday, May 5 2017

1:00pm – Meet at Reno- Tahoe International Airport, Reno Nevada for coach bus ride up to hotel.

3:00pm – Check-in at Sunnyside Resort

6:00pm – Welcome reception and dinner

Saturday, May 6 2017

7:15am – 8:00am Breakfast

8:00am – 11:00am Workshop with Chris Bylsma-

11:15am – Trip to The Knitting Nest Yarn Shop -where they are hosting a luncheon and an afternoon of shopping with 20% discounts on all purchases. (coach transportation provided )

6:00pm – Dinner at the Sunnyside Resort

Sunday, May 7 2017

7:30am – 8:30am Breakfast

9:00am – 12:00pm Workshop with Chris Bylsma

12:00pm – lunch at Sunnyside

Afternoon free to explore or sit by the fire and knit

6:00pm – Dinner at Resort

Monday, May 8 2017

8:30am – 9:30am Breakfast and checkout

10:30am – Coach Bus back to Airport

For additional questions please contact Doreen Connors at doreenconnors6@gmail.com or 516-498-7463.

