Behold the Yarn Crawl: Dos and Don’ts

Spring marks the beginning of yarn crawl season! A yarn crawl is an event where a group of stores come together to provide a weekend or more of fiber fun as knitters, crocheters, spinners, and weavers travel from one store to the next. Explore what each store has to offer. Browse through their yarns and notions, talk to the designers and special guests, and find your next spark of inspiration. To get the most out of the experience, follow these tips.

Do: Get your passport early! Passports can go on sale up to a month before the crawl starts. Buying early cuts down the stress of the day and most early passports come with swag. Yarn crawls are organized around a passport, which is a list of all participating yarn store. As you explore each shop, make sure to get your passport stamped, then drop off your passport at the last store you intend to visit to be entered into raffles.

Don’t: Push yourself too hard. When planning your route, schedule time for breaks, meals, and coffee or tea. Be sure to pack some snacks as well. These little rest stops will help you keep up your energy throughout the day. The goal of a yarn crawl is to get the full experience each store offers, but you can’t do all that on an empty stomach!

Do: Get your friends involved! Going on a yarn crawl is fun, but going on a yarn crawl with your closest fiber friends is amazing. And who better to stop you from buying that extra skein (or, let’s be real: who better to push you into buying that extra skein) than your best fiber friends?

Don’t: Feel overwhelmed at the thought of buying yarn at every stop. Yarn is just part of the fun! Instead of just looking for yarn explore a store’s notions and accessories. These indispensible items can work wonders in your fiber life. Explore new items at the stops you visit, and maybe bring some back for a show and tell at your LYS or crafting group!

Do: Go outside your comfort zone! You are traveling to yarn stores you might not regularly visit, so explore yarns and patterns you wouldn’t normally use. This is your time to expand your horizons. Give yourself the freedom to try a new fiber blend or a garment with unique construction. If you walk into a new store and find yourself drawn to a funky neon green sweater, go for it!

There is no better time to get out there and experience the best our fiber community has to offer. Take these tips and enjoy your yarn crawl to the fullest!

Yours in yarn,

– Gus C. Baxter

Assistant Editor, Knitting

