Urban Knit Collection – Join Us Behind the Scenes

I love to give readers peeks behind the scenes into the book development process. From initial concept to writing and sample knitting to technical editing (tech editing for those in the biz) to photography, design, and layout, many months go into the production of a book before it hits store shelves. At the pattern development stage, authors put together sketches and swatches of their ideas. I love seeing their concepts come to life in the final samples produced for the book. In Urban Knit Collection: 18 City-Inspired Knitting Patterns for the Modern Wardrobe, author Kyle Kunnecke’s designs were spot on to his sketches—take a peek.

A little inside info on the Town Square Hat: it’s actually a two-for-one pattern! When you knit the pattern as written in the yarn Kyle used for his sample, there’s enough yarn left over to knit a second hat by switching the colors. On the second hat, reverse the color dominance, using the variegated yarn Antiquated System as the main color. We also provided an alternative chart to keep things interesting the second time around!

-Kerry Bogert

Editorial Director, Books

