When we want a break from tiny sock needles or larger projects, accessories are the perfect projects to turn to. That’s why we’ve put together this free download giving you all sorts of designs, from a slipper knitting pattern and knitting project bag, to beret knitting pattern (plus four more to choose from). Download this free eBook to get started or keep reading to learn more about each pattern.

What’s Inside Our Knitted Accessories eBook?

Modern Quilt Wrap





What could be more comforting than being wrapped up in the warmth of a colorful quilt? Loosely based on the traditional Log Cabin quilt block, Mags Kandis worked this wrap square by square in the attractive mitered-square knitting technique of color knitting.

Knitting Needle Knitting Bag



By Pam Allen

This handy knitting project bag is knit in the fun-to-work berry stitch. The knitting bag is trimmed with real knitting needles and is the perfect shape to hold your needles and work in progress.

Folksy Headbands



By Kristin Nicholas

This fun accessory pattern actually contains three patterns: a Fair Isle design, a simple garter stitch design, and an embroidered design. Each knitted headband pattern is colorful and unique. They’ll make a warm addition to your wardrobe or the perfect knitted gift.

Flip-Top Mittens



By Debbie Bliss

These cashmere mittens are convertible! A flip of the top makes them fingerless mitts. This versatile knitting pattern is one you can make over and over again, for gifts for yourself. A snowflake adornment is worked in duplicate-stitch on the hand.

Bevy of Bangles



By Mags Kandis

Knitted and yarn-covered bangles are really popular, and quick to make, too! Wrapped in beautiful cotton yarn, our knitted bangles are silent! Make this fun knit jewelry pattern as a gift or for yourself! You’ll want to make more than one.

Crumpet Beret by Maura Kirk



This jaunty lace beret knitting pattern is knit using just one ball of Manos del Uruguay’s luxurious silk blend. A dimensional 5-point leaf pattern pops out on a reverse stockinette ground creating an eye-catching motif. Sized to fit a women’s head, and knit from the center out, it is easily customizable to achieve a perfect fit.

Ribby Slipper Socks by Cathy Carron



Made from chunky yarn and a simple rib pattern, this slipper knitting pattern is definitely a keeper. They are easy to knit and are almost like getting multiple free knitting patterns for slippers thanks to the five sizes included. Now you can knit slippers for everyone in your family!

I hope you enjoy our almost entirely new eBook Knitting Accessories: 7 Free Patterns for Knitted Accessories! It’ll keep your needles busy with fun new designs in the new year!

