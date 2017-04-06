Lisa’s List: 13 Ways To Get Away With Knitting At Work

Are you one of those people who takes your knitting everywhere? Have you ever taken your knitting to work and slipped in some stitches at lunch or during a meeting? Would you like to maximize your knitting at work opportunities?

While not advocating for slacking off on the job (too much), I’ve got some tips for getting away with knitting at work for you. Add your own in the comments!

KNITTING AT WORK

1. Hide your ball in a lower desk drawer and keep your knitting in your lap. Sneak in a few rows under your desk during lulls.

2. Conference calls are PERFECT for work knitting. Schedule more conference calls—you’ll be everyone’s favorite colleague.

3. Keep a work project in a cute little project bag at the office. Simple stockinette or garter-stitch projects are ideal for work knitting, as they don’t require too much concentration or referring to charts. Save the hard stuff for after hours!

4. Practice your pie-chart and bar-graph skills by categorizing the kinds of projects in your Ravelry queue and charting them out. You might be surprised at the results! Just don’t mix things up and submit them with your finance report.

5. Work in retail or food service? Perhaps you have to wear an apron with pockets? Slip a sock WIP in there on one long circular and whip it out whenever you get a chance. Just watch out for flying ketchup, dripping soda, and clean-ups on Aisle 3. Do not use DPN’s; you’ll impale yourself when you bend over.

6. When questioned about your productivity (when a coworker or supervisor sees you knitting), reply with: “70% of all internet porn traffic occurs during the 9-to-5 work day.” Continue knitting.

7. Or, when questioned, wave your company-subsidized pedometer at the person and explain “This helps me get my steps. I’m saving us money on our health insurance.”

8. Start a knit club at work. Take the lunch hour on Fridays and teach people to knit, and/or just knit and socialize somewhere comfortable. Building a “knitwork” at the office can go a long way toward creating a craft-friendly environment (especially if you expose others to the joys of knitting for the first time).

9. Knit without looking in meetings. If you can knit without looking down, you can more easily engage with people and presentations. Sure, you might be highly engaged in a lecture while knitting, but if you’re looking down 70% of the time, others in the room will think you’ve tuned out. Make eye contact and speak up often, and keep stitchin!

10. Bring your cat to work on a leash and insist that everyone introduce themselves to Mr. Wiggles. When you get sent home, you’ll be able to spend the whole day knitting!

11. Yarn-bomb your colleagues’ cubicles for their birthdays. This kind of knitting totally counts as “team-building.”

12. Be AWESOME at your job; get promoted; snag a corner office and YOU CAN SHUT THE DOOR AND KNIT WHENEVER YOU WANT TO. Or, more likely, you’ll spend all your time running the company—but you can use your big earnings to fund knitting trips and stash-building!

13. Get a job at Interweave! We knit at our desks, during meetings, at lunchtime, and often, for work itself. I am cranking out a work sweater right now—it’s due for a magazine photoshoot next week. Join us!

Is your workplace knitting-friendly? Has an employer ever given you a hard time for stitchin’ on the clock? Tell us about your work-knitting experiences in the comments.

Of, if you’re a manager, what do you think about people knitting in meetings and during the work day?

GET BACK TO WORK! I MEAN KNITTING,

Lisa

