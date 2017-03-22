10 Tips for Submitting to knitscene

We’re currently taking submissions for knitscene Spring 2018! But what does it take to get into knitscene? Check out the tips below, and submit your ideas before April 12!

Knitscene magazine is all about modern and wearable knits that are fashionable and simultaneously comfortable. When designing for knitscene, keep in mind a modern woman (or man, depending on the issue) who leads a busy and eclectic, but balanced life. Function and style should go hand-in-hand with knitscene projects. Items that fit into a capsule wardrobe are great, as well as specialty pieces that might be worn less often. Easy to intermediate patterns are ideal for the knitscene reader.

Your Top Tips on Submitting to knitscene

Make sure to include a completed submission form. If we don’t know who you are or how to contact you, we can’t let you know we love your project!

Make a killer swatch that shows off all the different stitch patterns and any interesting construction you’ll be doing, and don’t be afraid to make it big! (Finished projects are a bit tough for us, so if you can send a big swatch rather than finished project that is preferred.) We like to see just how something will be knit up, so be sure to spend some time with this so it reflects your awesome knitting skills we can expect to see in your final sample.

Draw a picture of the entire project as you envision it, and make sure you can confidently accomplish that vision—and write the accompanying pattern with minimal errors—if your project is selected!

Follow the suggested stories in the sub call, and mention for which story your project is intended.

Let us know what yarn you used, and if you have ideas for great back-ups, but please understand we may assign the project in a completely different yarn.

Beat that deadline! Our deadlines in the Interweave office are pretty strict. That’s because our publication process is so long and if we don’t stick to the deadlines at the beginning, we’ll be behind through the rest of the process. In addition, we like to get back to everyone who submitted in a timely manner, and we have to have everything in front of us in order to review all the submissions at once. Getting your submissions in on time helps everyone on the Interweave knitting team as well as all those other designers out there who submitted an idea!

If you would like your submission back should it not be selected for the issue to which it was submitted, please include a self-addressed and postage-paid envelope for us to send it back to you in. Shipping costs get really high around here, and it’s not feasible for us to mail back every single submission, so we need your help on that one should you want it back to submit elsewhere.

Know that we may want to hold your submission for a future issue or other Interweave knitting title, if we think it’s awesome but it might be a better fit elsewhere. We have a lot of awesome submissions to go through, and only so many spots per issue, but we really want to feature all the awesome designers out there as we are capable!

For complete guidance on how to submit to any Interweave knitting title, and to see what titles are taking submissions at any given time, check out our submissions page. It includes that submission form I mentioned before, as well as our Contributor Guidelines information, and a design template (which is optional, but very helpful!).

Bonus tip:

Have fun! We really care about our designers and that this process is as easy and pain-free as it can possibly be. Show us your best and don’t stress out!

Good luck with your design submissions. We are really looking forward to looking through them and see what you all have come up with!

Happy designing,

Hannah

Review the Aesthetic of knitscene