Happy fall, y'all! It's my favorite time of year. On Monday, the first official day of autumn, Mother Nature flipped a switch here in Tennessee. The air got crisp and the sky got bluer, perfectly showing off the leaves starting to turn. Is anything more symbolic of autumn than that? Capture those symbols of fall in beautiful fall jewelry trends with our free eBook, Jewelry for Fall: Jewelry Designs Inspired by Fall Colors.

"Fall always makes me think of trees and leaves, so here are three designs sure to bring thoughts of rich color, trees, raking leaves, and brisk walks in the woods to your studio," writes Helen Driggs, senior editor of Lapidary Journal Jewelry Artist magazine, who compiled this eBook with a selection of projects "sure to please everyone, featuring tree and leaf designs, rich color, and several techniques to stretch your metalworking skills."

If you want to try your hand at soldering jewelry, or perhaps enhance your skill with a new stone setting technique, now’s your chance. Earthy colors will make these handcrafted necklaces perfect all through the cold conditions.

Fall Jewelry Projects You’ll Find:

DIY Fossil Pendant



Fossil Fern Pendant by Lexi Erickson

You’ll practice fabrication, soldering, and bezel-setting skills with this project and learn the value of repeating a stone’s features in the surrounding metal design. "The Native Americans speak a truism: ‘The piece will be what it wants to be.’ So was my experience with this lovely fossil specimen of what I think is a Neuro Pteridaceae Alethopteris fern, cut by one of my favorite cutters, Gary B. Wilson," Lexi says. You can add even more fall flair to your own design by choosing rich fall colors and imprinting leaves on the metal like Lexi did with ferns.

DIY Metal Clay Necklace



Metal Clay Leaves by Hadar Jacobson

Can anything capture the beauty of autumn leaves in metal better than a pile of multicolor leaves? You’ll capitalize on the malleability and dreamy texture-taking qualities of metal clay to make realistic metal clay leaves that you can then turn into a necklace and/or matching earrings. "The metal clay leaves in these earrings and necklace were not made using natural leaves," Hadar shares. "They employ a technique that I’ve borrowed from Charles Lewton-Brain’s book, Foldforming. Instead of starting with a piece of sheet metal, they start with a layer of metal clay." You’ll also learn about firing copper, bronze, and silver metal clay in Hadar’s project.

How to Make a Pendant



Moonlit Landscape Pin/Pendant by Noël Yovovich

Another thing to love about autumn: the big, bright harvest moons. I love the moonstone representing the moon in this piece, but I particularly adore the gold ball "stars" on the darkened silver "sky." This piece could double as autumn and winter jewelry and has always been one of my favorites. You’ll practice fabrication and sawing, soldering, bezel setting and stringing skills in this project. "Moonlight has always held a special magic for human beings," Noël says, "and moonstone shares that quality of mystic attraction. So it is only natural to use the subtle glow of moonstone to draw the eye into a nighttime landscape." This piece also captures the feel of a popular autumn holiday, Halloween, in an elegant way.

Other tips and techniques you'll learn in this free eBook include:

How to remove excess solder

How to raise a thin stone to better fit the setting

Firing tips for copper, bronze, and silver metal clay

How to keep your drill bit from sliding around when you drill a hole in metal

Piercing and sawing intricate details

how to choose the proper backing for a transparent or translucent stone

So download your copy of Jewelry for Fall: Jewelry Designs Inspired by Fall Colors now and have a fabulous time creating beautiful autumn-inspired jewelry!