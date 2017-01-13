Use the Tucson Show Guide to Plan Your Tucson Trip

It’s almost that time of year again — the annual Tucson gem, jewelry, mineral, fossil, and bead shows start at the end of January and run through the middle of February. If you’re headed for the shows (and I hope you are!), here are a few tips to help you plan:

Budget!

· Count Your Pennies. A strict budget is vital. Figure out how much you can reasonably afford to spend, and stick to it! Remember to figure in meals and those little extras that may pop up. A little reserve fund never hurts, either: you may decide you need to stay longer or you may find that perfect stone you just MUST have.

Use the Tucson Show Guide to Create Your Game Plan

· Plan Your Purchases. Decide ahead of time what specific stones or findings or tools or beads you’ll be looking for in Tucson. Keep a list of must-haves. But remember that half the fun is finding something you never knew you wanted or needed, so plan for that as well, then stick to the plan.

· Map Out Your Visit. With almost 40 shows to choose from, you probably can’t see it all. Even people who have attended the Tucson shows annually for decades will tell you they’ve never been to every one. So carefully choose the shows that offer what you need most as those you must attend, and think about which might be nice to catch if you have time. Then see where each is located and plan your drive around the city and its environs.

Shows, Good Food, Getting Around

The best resource for planning your trip? The 2017 Tucson Show Guide! With show information, vendor lists, show floor plans, maps of Tucson, and information on other necessities like the show shuttles, The Tucson Show Guide will help you plan in advance and will also get you around the shows when you’re there.

And if you can’t make it this year, The Tucson Show Guide also includes the Annual Buyers’ Directory, a great resource for finding those jewelry-making supplies, materials, and tools that you need – all year round.

See you at the shows!

Get the Tucson Show Guide – digital or print – in our shop today!