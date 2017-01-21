Soldering Saturday: Use Investment to Secure Parts During Soldering

It’s frustrating when small parts move out of place before you can get them soldered, just from the air from the torch or bubbling flux that makes things slide around. You only have so many hands, right? But jewelry artist Roger Halas has a great #SolderingSaturday tip that will help. He recommends mixing up a bit of jeweler’s investment (to a clay consistency) and packing it around your work as needed. After the investment dries, it’s strong like plaster and will hold everything in place during soldering. Plus, it rinses off easily when you’re done. Thanks, Roger!

