Pearls, pearls, pearls! Finally, we’ve created a free eBook that includes 3 DIY pearl jewelry projects and expert advice.

In our new pearl jewelry eBook, 3 DIY Pearl Jewelry Projects You Have to Try, you’ll get complete, free tutorials for making a pearl bracelet, pearl chandelier earrings, and a pearl pendant—each loaded with beautiful pearls but also full of opportunities for customization and making them your own. Are you a purist who only likes traditional round, cream-colored pearls? You can use them in these projects. Prefer something a little more colorful and nontraditional? Pick your own color or blend of colors for all of these projects.

Pearls can lend an air of classic formality to an outfit, but they also can be combined with other stones and findings for a more modern look. No wonder pearl wearing has expanded in definition!One of the delights of working with pearls is that they come in so many shapes, sizes and colors. Although perfectly round has been the traditional look for pearls, there are many different shapes, like potato pearls, keshi pearls, and cornflake pearls.When you buy strands of pearls for jewelry making, they traditionally come with very fine holes. Today, you can find “large-hole” pearls for working with them on cord and leather. But if you’re using some in a design and find the hole too small for your wire, you can gently enlarge the holes with a bead reamer; a reamer is a very useful tool to have on hand when you’re working with pearls.

If you purchase pearls with no holes at all, you will need to drill them. Pearls are always drilled with diamond drill bits, which are strong enough to pierce the hard pearls. Drill them while just submerged in water to keep the pearl and bit cool and to keep from breathing the dust created from drilling.

Any way you choose to use pearls in your jewelry, you know you’ll be adding style and flair to your designs. That’s why we’ve pulled together 3 free DIY pearl jewelry projects by jewelry making experts for you to start wearing pearl jewelry!

What’s Inside this DIY Pearl Jewelry eBook?

Transform Hoop Earwire into a Neck Piece with Pearls



Fantasy Pendant by Julie D’Amico-Beres

The Fantasy Pendant is created using a large hoop earwire as a base. A variety of crystals, pearls and other beads are used to decorate it. It’s a great project to use up leftover beads from previous creations, and it can be hung from a simple chain, or in myriad ways!

Create Dangling Jig-Looped Earrings!



Graceful Chandeliers by Jacqueline Trerise

From casual chic to elegant, these earrings can match any style depending on the beads you use!

Warm Up Your Look with This Peanut Pearl & Copper Bracelet!



Modern Pearl Bracelet by Judith Glende

Each pearl has its own unique character, and the peanut pearls in this bracelet are no exception! Their irregularity, sheen and unique color combined with copper creates a modern piece to defy tradition—that pearls are not always a classic strand to adorn the neck. By oxidizing the metal, it gives the bracelet an aged look while still maintaining a modern feel.

“One of the delights of working with pearls is that they come in so many shapes, sizes and colors,” says Denise Peck, editor in chief of Step-by-Step Wire Jewelry magazine. “Although perfectly round has traditionally been the holy grail, I actually prefer many of the odd shapes, like potato pearls, keshi pearls, and cornflake pearls. If you haven’t seen these, do yourself a favor and look for them at your local bead store. They are delightfully odd!”

I couldn’t agree with Denise more—while I swoon over flawless, cream-colored round pearls, the “odd” ones make me feel like I’m seeing something never before seen. Each one is so unique, especially freshwater pearls with their rainbow iridescence, colorful overtones, irregular shapes, and lumpy nacre. I’ve never seen a pearl I didn’t like!

This download has something for both beginners and experienced jewelry making experts! Imagine all the ways you can create your very own pearl jewelry: make your own pearl necklace pendant with other crystals; create elegant pearl chandelier earrings; or warm up your pearls with copper in a unique pearl bracelet design. There’s something for everyone and any occasion, so take the leap into the world of pearl jewelry!

Whether you lean toward traditional pearls or the anything goes colorful pearls in wild shapes, you’ll enjoy creating the projects in our free eBook, 3 DIY Pearl Jewelry Projects You Have to Try, and using the skills you learn to make the designs your own. Download yours and have fun draping yourself and your friends in beautiful pearls!