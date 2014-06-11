My Two Rules for Writing and Making Jewelry + Finding Your Creative Voice With Anne Mitchell

Recently a friend asked me to give her and her young daughter some advice about writing. I shared the two best pieces of advice I remember ever receiving on the topic: 1, find and use your own voice–your own personal fabulous special unique one-of-a-kind entirely you voice; and 2, write without stopping or editing yourself until you've gotten rid of the superficial stuff. Even if you write "I don't know what to write this is so hard to dooo I wish I had a cookie was that thunder?" etc. etc., write out all that mess until you strike oil. Then keep drilling in the good stuff; you can delete the mess later.

Whenever I'm stumped, I try to remember those two rules to unstump myself. And just as I was talking about it with my friend, I realized the same two rules pertain to jewelry making.

Sure, you can learn all the same basic techniques that everyone else learns, and you can even try to reproduce a piece of jewelry that you like during your learning process (without passing it off as your own design, mind you–don't go there!). But in the end, you must find your own jewelry-making style, your own methods, your own ideas. But making jewelry isn't like making dinner; don't just follow a recipe. If you get stumped at making your own jewelry designs, just go through the motions–hammer metal, coil wire, saw out some shapes, play with your stash–until you strike oil.

