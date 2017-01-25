Vintage Jewelry Making: 3 Free Projects for Vintage-Inspired Jewelry

Evoke the elegance of another time with the vintage-style jewelry-making projects in our free tutorial. From a dangling bead necklace to a bold, glamorous dinner ring—with some pretty vintage-looking flowers in between—this eBook has a vintage-inspired jewelry tutorial for makers of every level, from beginners to silversmiths.

Start with a purchased stylish chain and give it a dangling, vintage feel with the addition of gemstone beads—or use crystals, pearls, or metal beads if you prefer. It’s the dangle that gives it the vintage feel, so the choice of which kind is up to you!

Transport yourself back to a more elegant time with vintage-style jewelry-making projects in our newest free eBook, Vintage-Inspired Jewelry: 3 Free Projects for Making Vintage Jewelry. From a dangling bead necklace to a bold, glamorous dinner ring—with some pretty vintage-looking flowers in between—this eBook has a vintage-inspired jewelry tutorial for makers of every level, from beginners to silversmiths.

The Vintage Jewelry Projects You’ll Find Inside:

How to Make a Beaded Necklace



Aventurine and Sterling Silver Beaded Necklace by Tamara L. HonamanEven a complete beginner to the world of jewelry making can make this necklace! The gemstone drops (use any gem, crystal, or metal bead you like) are reminiscent of the dangling beaded designs so popular at the beginning of the 20th century. And because its base is curved bar chain from Rio Grande, it couldn’t be easier. "I loved the shape of this necklace," the designer said, "but knew it lacked something … I added some drop elements to it and voilà! Success. I have sold many using freshwater pearls and love the way it looks with the different colors of aventurine. The possibilities are endless."

How to Quill with Metal Clay



Wire-Wrapped Metal Clay Bouquet by Paula Bastian-DeLeon

Does anything shout "vintage" more than flowers? Whether they remind you of your grandmother’s garden or a floral chair in a retro cottage, flowers evoke a feeling of happier times. This pretty floral bouquet combines two fun jewelry-making techniques–wire wrapping and metal clay design–into one pretty, vintage-inspired jewelry design. It takes advantage of paper-folding techniques like origami and quilling, which also have a vintage, crafty feel that remind us of childhood.

How to Make an Art Deco Ring



Openwork Silver and Opal Dinner Ring by Victoria Lansford

The curves in this ring’s design have an Art Deco feel, but it’s size and general fabulousness make it feel more like a true Dinner Ring, for a time when dinner was an event. "Spectacular rings can be elegantly bold and glamorous while still being exceptionally light and airy;" the designer said, "even the name ‘dinner ring’ suggests sophisticated evenings in past eras of opulence." It certainly does, bringing to mind evenings in the 1930s or ’40s when people dressed for dinner and nights on the town in their finest, sparkliest, most fabulous garb. Use a sparkling faceted crystal or other eye-catching stone in the center in place of the opal and you’ll be ready for a black and white movie. Bonus: Take advantage of the alternative design provided and make a big, bold cocktail ring, evoking an entirely different era–but vintage nonetheless!

