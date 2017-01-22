I'm excited to introduce our newest free eBook for making bracelets, because it contains the project tutorial for one of my favorite jewelry-making projects ever, the Paper Dolls Cuff Bracelet. I love the design and I love the idea, which sparks other design options for it. There's no limit to the fun shapes you can create in this cuff just by sawing. Plus, cuff bracelets like that one are so in style right now; fashionistas continue to stack on cuffs and bangles by the armfuls.

Bracelets in general are pretty hot right now, too. "Everyone loves bracelets—among other reasons, because it's so easy to see the bracelet you're wearing on yourself," says Merle White, editorial director for the Interweave Jewelry group. What other piece of jewelry can you enjoy on yourself as much as onlookers do? Plus I love bracelets because they're uncommon—almost everyone wears earrings and a ring or two, but bracelets are a little more special, a little less every day. I can't wear a bracelet while I work—whether I'm working on my laptop, in the studio, or doing household chores, so whenever I have on a bracelets, it's a special occasion or a carefree time out. Whether it's a big bold cuff bracelet, stacks of trendy bangle bracelets, or a delicate tinkling charm bracelet, bracelets are special. In our free eBook, Learn How to Make Bracelets: Free Bracelet Designs and Projects, there are three distinctive bracelet projects you can make.

Learn how to make bracelets with these 3 Projects:

How to Make Metal Bracelets by Hand



Floral Strainer: Unique focal pieces with crystals and Lucite By Cassie Donlen

Simple metalsmithing skills like hammering, dapping, and punching pair up with wirework and crystals to create eye-catching metal bracelets. This project is a perfect intro for new metalsmiths, allowing you to show off your skills in a pretty bracelet design featuring embellished domed silver discs that you can make in just a few hours.

How to Make a Cuff Bracelet



Fairy Tale Links: Eight links designed to tell different stories by Wolf Dosch

Want something more challenging? How about making bracelets with bezel-set mokume gane components and a gem-set clasp, all connected with tube hinges, for a stunning and artistic bracelet design? Along the way you’ll get a great lesson about using distinctive mokume gane pieces, advanced soldering, creating patinas, and the option to combine metals like silver, gold, and even titanium and shakudo.

Make a Personalized Cuff in Any Shape



Paper Dolls Cuff: Using metal sawing techniques by Elizabeth Glass Geltman

This is a classic cuff bracelet with a playful twist that will help you master sawing skills. It’s eye-catching and lively with its broad, rigid silver form and dancing silhouettes, and it relies almost entirely on the jeweler’s saw to bring it to life. This imaginative jewelry design, once mastered, will inspire you to see all the other unique cuff designs you can create just by sawing out a pattern—flowers, geometric shapes, a cityscape perhaps?

DIY bracelets come in all shapes and sizes, which is one of the great things about them if you like developing your own jewelry designs. If you’re interested in learning how to make beaded bracelets, get ready to feel inspired! They are fun to make, fun to wear and handmade bracelets make wonderful gifts! This free eBook on how to make bracelets provides beautiful imagery of various jewelry making designs and teaches even the beginner how to make a bracelet with detailed instructions. Get started on a gift for a loved one (or yourself) today.

Start with a simple introductory metalsmithing bracelet design with a little sparkle and move up to a more involved bracelet project that features mokumé gane and bezel setting—and top it all off with playful cuff bracelets that relies on the jeweler’s saw to bring out its beauty. And don’t limit yourself to one or the other, make all three DIY bracelets! Then experiment with your new bracelet-making skills and ideas to create a jewelry design that is truly your own.

