Jewelry Supplies From Places You Never Thought Of, Part II

Studio Notes – Jewelry Supplies

One of my standard jewelry supplies is baking soda. I use it to safely neutralize pickle solutions when silversmithing. I also use it to neutralize etching solutions and for cleanup. The best place to buy it? A food service supplier, like Gordons. I can pick up a 5-pound tub of Clabber Girl baking soda for $5.29.

PS – Need an extra fire extinguisher? Keep the tub on the counter where you solder. It’s effective for putting out small open flames, grease and electrical fires.

Betsy Lehndorff is a Michigan silversmith and has been writing for Lapidary Journal Jewelry Artist since 2010. You can see her work at www.HubbardLakeSilversmiths.com

