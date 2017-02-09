Jewelry Supplies From Places You Never Thought Of

Studio Notes – Jewelry Supplies, Part 1

If you are lucky enough to go to the big gem shows in Tucson, you probably aren’t thinking about eyelash extensions. Stay with me on this one.

Google the term “Eyelash Extension Micro Brushes Disposable Individual Applicators.” And you’ll find yourself looking at tiny brushes 1 mm to 2 mm in size. Guess what? They are so handy and great to add to your list of jewelry supplies.

Put tiny daubs of Midas Black Max patina just where you want it, like I did in the photo.

Clean polishing compound out of tiny little crevices.

Apply glue to half-drilled pearls and pegs or other hard to reach spots.

Put flux or solder stop exactly where you want it.

Come up with your own ideas and let me know.

P.S. – I found mine at the Michigan Toy Soldier Company in Royal Oak – another place you’ve probably never shopped at.

Comments on Donating to Charity

My Jan. 26 blog Tips for Donating Your Jewelry to Charity, which I posted on the Metalsmith’s Workshop Facebook page, got several notable responses:

Charles Lewton-Brain: The lawyer or professional who buys your piece at $125 gets a tax receipt for close to the full amount. This unfairness needs to be addressed. Here are the terms there should be: There is a reserve set at min 50% of retail. If it does not sell artist gets the piece back, shipping paid by fundraiser. Artist gets 50% of any sale amount (and can choose to donate it or not-for a fair tax receipt). Venue should if possible set up a ‘sale’ to lawyer/donor who pays the artist full wholesale, gets to write off close to retail. etc

Robert Oppecker: Very good comments. The tax laws are clearly stacked against creative artists getting a reasonable benefit here. It is for all purposes donated purely as a gift. Another instance of artist’s time being undervalued. If it is a good cause and the spirit moves you, donating is a mitzvah.

Brian Nilson: Here is a tip… don’t.

Betsy Lehndorff is a Michigan silversmith and has been writing for Lapidary Journal Jewelry Artist since 2010. You can see her work at www.HubbardLakeSilversmiths.com